5 best Free Fire mobile players in Asia (2022)

Free Fire, Garena's prominent shooter, has garnered an incredible player base globally. The community consists of distinct gamers, each having unique skills to play the mobile battle royale.

Even though there are a considerable number of PC users in the community, mobile players are appreciated more for obvious reasons.

Generally, the latter are evaluated based on their movement speed, the accuracy of headshots, tactical gameplay, and more factors.

Note: The list intends to cover versatile players from several Asian countries, and it solely reflects the author's personal opinion.

Free Fire: Best mobile users who play on Asian servers in 2022

5) PAGAL M10

Prince "PAGAL M10" Yadav is one of India's fastest Free Fire mobile players. His unique style of making one-tap headshots fascinates his fans.

Prince's in-game UID is 387604143, and he plays on the country's server. He is a content creator on YouTube as well as an esports athlete.

PAGAL filmed his first gameplay on November 23, 2019, on his YouTube channel, PAGAL M10, which currently has over 965K subscribers with an aggregate of 60 million views and 106 uploads.

This set of data boasts why he is on this list.

4) GamingWithNayeem

Nayeem Alam is a famous esports athlete from Bangladesh and is appreciated for his professional mobile gameplay. He also manages a YouTube channel called GamingWithNayeem, uploading content regularly.

Nayeem's in-game UID is 206923045, and he plays Free Fire on his country's server.

His YouTube channel has accumulated a mammoth number of subscribers, i.e., 1.48 million. Starting his YouTube journey with his first upload on August 11, 2018, Nayeem has completed 332 uploads that have been watched over 90 million times in total.

3) Qari FF

Pakistan's Qari FF (channel name) is a renowned name in the regional FF community. Movement speed and precise headshots are two major attractions for his followers.

Qari FF's in-game UID is 297564785, and he plays the shooter on his country's server.

Despite his irregular schedule of publishing content, Qari FF has been able to gain over 50.2K subscribers and has a summation of 861K views on YouTube over the past couple of years, with only 17 uploads. He filmed his first gameplay on August 14, 2020.

2) Tahirfuego FF

Tahirfuego FF is a well-known YouTube channel managed by an Indian esports athlete, Tahir. He has swift movement and good command over several in-game controls.

Accurate sit-up headshots are one of the key highlights of his gameplay. Tahir's in-game UID is 648859472, and he plays on the country server.

Since his first upload on July 1, 2020, the YouTube channel has grabbed over 381K subscribers and 34 million views. Currently, there are 132 uploads on the channel.

1) Zerox FF

Zerox FF is a famed YouTube channel owned by a talented player from Nepal. He is known for his breakneck speed in deploying gloo walls and magnificent gameplay in custom room matches.

Zerox FF's in-game UID is 241369622, and he plays Free Fire on the Bangladesh server.

Zerox FF started filming his gameplay on September 21, 2020, and has received the support of over 217K subscribers. With 189 uploads, the channel has piled up more than 16 million total views.

Note: The data shown for each channel is as of April 6.

Disclaimer: Gamers from India should note that Free Fire is banned in the country. Consequently, they should only access their player IDs via the MAX variant.

Edited by Ravi Iyer