How to get legendary Dr Beanie skin and free pet action in Free Fire

Garena Free Fire features a broad selection of cosmetic items. Although they do not affect gameplay at all, users crave them. To obtain them, various methods are available to the players in the game, such as the shop, luck royale, and events.

Recently, the “Dr Beanie” top-up event was added to the game, in which users are required to buy a certain number of diamonds to obtain the rewards. Dr. Beanie pet, Show off emote (pet action), and Pet skin: DJ Beanie is the legendary items the users receive.

Free Fire: Obtaining legendary Dr Beanie skin and free pet action

The latest top-up event started on July 14th and will come to an end on July 20th. This means that users still have a few days remaining to get their hands on the exclusive rewards.

Listed are the exact particulars about the number of diamonds that the players have to purchase to get them:

Dr. Beanie - Top-up 100 diamonds

Show off emote (pet action) - Top-up 300 diamonds

Pet skin: DJ Beanie: Top-up 500 diamonds

Note: Top-up rewards are free since no in-game currency is needed to acquire them. Nevertheless, they will have to pay money to purchase the required number of diamonds.

Also read: How to set unique names in Free Fire with symbols like SK Sabir Boss and Vincenzo

A guide on how to top-up diamonds and claim the rewards

Step 1: You need to open Free Fire and click on the “Diamond” icon as shown in this picture:

Click on the "Diamond" icon (Image via Free Fire)

Step 2: The multiple top-ups available will then be appearing on your screen. Select the one required and make a successful purchase to obtain the Free Fire diamonds.

You need to make a purchase (Image via Free Fire)

Once this process is complete, you will need to go ahead and claim the rewards manually.

Step 3: On the main screen of Free Fire, click on the “Calendar” icon. Then navigate through the events tab to find the top-up event.

There would be a claim button (Image via Free Fire)

Step 4: Click on the “Claim” button beside the items to obtain them.

Also read: Free Fire Advance Server for OB29 update: Registration process, activation code, and more

Edited by Srijan Sen