How to get legendary Duke Swallowtail AWM skin in Free Fire for free this week

Gun skins in Free Fire are among the most highly sought-after cosmetic items, and the majority of the game’s player base is often on the hunt for new ways to obtain them. These skins not only improve the visual appearance of a firearm, but also result in an improvement in specific stats.

One of the game’s upcoming events, Film Release Countdown, offers participants seven-day trials for several rare gun skins, including the legendary Duke Swallowtail AWM. To collect the reward, readers must simply complete the associated task.

Disclaimer: The event to acquire the legendary Duke Swallowtail AWM skin is yet to begin, and players will only be able to obtain it once it does.

Details on how to get Free Fire's legendary Duke Swallowtail AWM skin

The event is yet to start in the game and will commence on 21 April (Image via Garena)

The Film Release Countdown event will start on 21 April and run until 25 April. During this particular period, gamers should just sign in to receive the various rewards that have been set up by the developers. The specifics are outlined below:

AUG – Party Animal: Login one day

MP5 – Demolitionist: Login two days

AWM – Duke Swallowtail: Login three days

Diamond Royale Voucher: Login three days

Accordingly, users should not miss this opportunity to receive these rewards, especially since the task/mission doesn’t require much effort.

Steps to claim the rewards

Step 1: Open Free Fire and visit the ‘Events’ section by tapping on the ‘Calendar’ icon.

This is where the users must click to visit the event (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Next, select the ‘Film Release Countdown’ event under the ‘The First Battle’ section.

Step 3: Finally, users can press the ‘Claim’ button beside the rewards.

Duke Swallowtail AWM in Free Fire

AWM Duke Swallowtail is one of the best gun skins available for this particular sniper rifle in Garena Free Fire. Players can essentially acquire it through the Swallowtail Weapon Loot Crate, which can be purchased from the in-game store for 40 diamonds.

The following are the attributes that change when this skin is equipped in the game:

Rate of Fire: ‘++’

Reload Speed: ‘-’

Magazine: ‘+’

The ‘+’ symbol denotes an increase, while ‘-’ denotes a decrease.

Note: Since Free Fire is banned in India, gamers are advised not to play it or even download it on their devices. They may, however, play the MAX version, which has not been suspended.

