How to get legendary Glo Technica surfboard skin in Free Fire

Events are a core element of Free Fire as these keep the gun and engaging besides providing a lot of freebies to the users. Moco: Rebirth events are in full swing in Free Fire, with the peak day of celebrations scheduled for September 18.
These features a range of exclusive cosmetics that users will be able to acquire by accomplishing various tasks. Many of the new events have commenced today, one of which is the Moco's Challenge.
Obtaining Glo Technica Skyboard skin in Free Fire
The Glo Technica Skyboard is a reward in the Moco's Challenge event, which started on September 12, 2021. To obtain the rewards, users should log in and play with the Moco character. They have time have until September 21, 2021, to complete the requirements for obtaining various items.
The items up for grabs along with the given requirements are as follows:
- Login 1 day to obtain Moco character (14d)
- Play 1 match with Moco to get 1x Gold Royale Voucher
- Play 3 matches with Moco to get 1x Weapon Royale Voucher (Expiry Date: October 31, 2021)
- Play 5 matches with Moco to get Glo Technica Skyboard
Moco's challenge is more straightforward as users need to play with the Moco character in a few games. Moreover, they have sufficient time on hand to complete the event. Thus, players should not miss out on this free cosmetic.
How to collect the rewards
Users can follow the steps given below to collect the rewards from the event in Free Fire after playing the required number of matches:
Step 1: They must first launch Free Fire and open the event section.
Step 2: Next, players must select the Moco challenge event.
Step 3: They can press the claim button beside the item to receive it.