How to get legendary Glo Technica surfboard skin in Free Fire

Events are a core element of Free Fire as these keep the gun and engaging besides providing a lot of freebies to the users. Moco: Rebirth events are in full swing in Free Fire, with the peak day of celebrations scheduled for September 18.

These features a range of exclusive cosmetics that users will be able to acquire by accomplishing various tasks. Many of the new events have commenced today, one of which is the Moco's Challenge.

Obtaining Glo Technica Skyboard skin in Free Fire

Users need to play matches with Moco's character to earn rewards (Image via Free Fire)

The Glo Technica Skyboard is a reward in the Moco's Challenge event, which started on September 12, 2021. To obtain the rewards, users should log in and play with the Moco character. They have time have until September 21, 2021, to complete the requirements for obtaining various items.

Users will get Moco character for 14 days by signing in for 1 day (Image via Free Fire)

The items up for grabs along with the given requirements are as follows:

Login 1 day to obtain Moco character (14d)

Play 1 match with Moco to get 1x Gold Royale Voucher

Play 3 matches with Moco to get 1x Weapon Royale Voucher (Expiry Date: October 31, 2021)

Play 5 matches with Moco to get Glo Technica Skyboard

Moco's challenge is more straightforward as users need to play with the Moco character in a few games. Moreover, they have sufficient time on hand to complete the event. Thus, players should not miss out on this free cosmetic.

How to collect the rewards

Users can follow the steps given below to collect the rewards from the event in Free Fire after playing the required number of matches:

Users need to boot up Free Fire and then head to the event section (Image via Free Fire)

Step 1: They must first launch Free Fire and open the event section.

Step 2: Next, players must select the Moco challenge event.

You need to press the claim button beside the item to get the rewards (Image via Free Fire)

Step 3: They can press the claim button beside the item to receive it.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar