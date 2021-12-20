How to get Legendary grenade skin 'Merry Snowman' in Garena Free Fire

The New Age has arrived in Free Fire, bringing a load of new content with it. As previously stated by the developers, they will now be introducing a new ranked system for the unique Lone Wolf game mode in which users can participate in 1v1 or 2v2 matches.
To commemorate the occasion, they will additionally be giving away free rewards, and a preview of the event has been made available in-game. It reveals that players can obtain the exclusive ‘Merry Snowman’ Legendary skin.
Note: The event hasn’t started in Free Fire as of yet, and gamers can get the grenade skin once it commences.
Getting the Legendary ‘Merry Snowman’ grenade skin in Free Fire
The Legendary ‘Merry Snowman’ will be given out to players through the ‘Play Lone Wolf Rank’ event, which will start on 25 December and be available for two days. Between 25-26 December, users would have to complete the required tasks to get their hands on the free items. Here are the exact details:
- Play 1 match in Lone Wolf Rank: 2x Pet Food
- Play 3 matches in Lone Wolf Rank: 500x Universal Fragments
- Play 5 matches in Lone Wolf Rank: Grenade – Merry Snowman
The objectives to be completed aren’t that hard, and users will easily be able to accomplish them. Players should not miss this opportunity to get the skin and other rewards for free.
After the event starts, users can follow the steps mentioned below to claim the skin in Free Fire:
Step 1: Once players are done with the tasks, they must tap on the ‘Calendar’ icon to visit the events section.
Step 2: Next, users need to go under the ‘New Age’ tab and press the ‘Play Lone Wolf Rank’ option.
Step 3: Gamers will be able to find a ‘Claim’ button next to the skin and other rewards. They can then redeem them.
The grenade skin can be manually equipped from the ‘Armory’ tab under the ‘Grenade’ section.
