How to get Legendary grenade skin 'Merry Snowman' in Garena Free Fire

The New Age has arrived in Free Fire, bringing a load of new content with it. As previously stated by the developers, they will now be introducing a new ranked system for the unique Lone Wolf game mode in which users can participate in 1v1 or 2v2 matches.

To commemorate the occasion, they will additionally be giving away free rewards, and a preview of the event has been made available in-game. It reveals that players can obtain the exclusive ‘Merry Snowman’ Legendary skin.

Note: The event hasn’t started in Free Fire as of yet, and gamers can get the grenade skin once it commences.

Getting the Legendary ‘Merry Snowman’ grenade skin in Free Fire

Players have to complete the required tasks (Image via Free Fire)

The Legendary ‘Merry Snowman’ will be given out to players through the ‘Play Lone Wolf Rank’ event, which will start on 25 December and be available for two days. Between 25-26 December, users would have to complete the required tasks to get their hands on the free items. Here are the exact details:

Play 1 match in Lone Wolf Rank: 2x Pet Food

Play 3 matches in Lone Wolf Rank: 500x Universal Fragments

Play 5 matches in Lone Wolf Rank: Grenade – Merry Snowman

The objectives to be completed aren’t that hard, and users will easily be able to accomplish them. Players should not miss this opportunity to get the skin and other rewards for free.

After the event starts, users can follow the steps mentioned below to claim the skin in Free Fire:

Step 1: Once players are done with the tasks, they must tap on the ‘Calendar’ icon to visit the events section.

Gamers must press here to visit the events section (Image via Free Fire)

Step 2: Next, users need to go under the ‘New Age’ tab and press the ‘Play Lone Wolf Rank’ option.

Step 3: Gamers will be able to find a ‘Claim’ button next to the skin and other rewards. They can then redeem them.

This event will be starting on 25 December in Free Fire (Image via Free Fire)

Also Read Article Continues below

The grenade skin can be manually equipped from the ‘Armory’ tab under the ‘Grenade’ section.

Tired of scrolling through invalid Free Fire redeem codes? Check out latest working codes here!

Edited by Shaheen Banu