How to get legendary loot box skin in Garena Free Fire this week

The New Age campaign has been running for a few weeks in Free Fire, providing rare winter-themed collectibles to the players, keeping them glued to the game. It will end on 9 January 2022, bringing the 20-day-long celebrations to a close.

Already, a horde of events is underway on the first day of the new year, featuring items that would otherwise require hundreds if not thousands of diamonds to procure. However, this is not the end, as the developers have teased another event with Jingle Head as the reward.

Guide to obtaining Jingle Head loot box in Free Fire

The Jingle Head loot box is a reward from the last event of the New Age campaign in Free Fire - Play More with Friends. It is scheduled to start on 4 January 2022 and will remain accessible for users until 9 January 2021.

To become eligible for rewards, they must accomplish the mission of playing a given number of games with their friends. The exact details of which are given below:

Play 1 game with friends to get 1x Arctic Base

Play 5 games with friends to get a 2x Gold Royale Voucher

Play 10 games with friends to get 3x Vandal Revolt Weapon Loot Crate

Play 20 games with friends to get Jingle Head loot box

Here are the instructions that gamers must follow after the commencement of the event to attain the rewards:

Users are required to open the events by clicking on the calendar option (Image via Free Fire)

Step 1: Once the gamers have accomplished the tasks mentioned earlier, they should open the event by clicking on the calendar option.

Once the event starts, users can press the claim button to collect the rewards (Image via Free Fire)

Step 2: Next, they need to select the New Age tab and press the Play More with Friends section.

Step 3: Finally, users can press the claim button beside the Jingle Head loot box to obtain it.

Later, gamers can equip the exclusive loot box from the collection section.

Playing a few matches should not be challenging for avid players and should be completed in a day.

