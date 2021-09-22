How to get legendary skin and Show Off emote for Sensei Tig pet in Free Fire

In Free Fire, the developers have introduced a new top-up event through which the players have the opportunity to get the Sensei Tig pet. They can also avail two different legendary skins and the Show Off emote (pet action).

The ability of Sensei Tig pet is named “Nimble Ninja,” which reduces the duration of enemies’ man-marking skills by 30% at the base level. Upon reaching its maximum potential, the reduction rises to 50%.

Here is all the information users should know if they wish to obtain the two legendary skins and the Show Off emote (pet action).

Details about the new Sensei Tig top-up event in Free Fire

As mentioned previously, a new top-up event has started in the battle royale title. Similar to all the other ones, players must purchase a certain number of diamonds to get various free rewards. Here are the exact specifics of the new one:

Top-up 100 diamonds: Sensei Tig (pet)

Top-up 300 diamonds: Pet Skin: Ice Sensei Tig

Top-up 500 diamonds: Pet Skin: Fire Sensei Tig and Show off (pet action)

This is one of the skins that the users can attain from this event (Image via Free Fire)

To obtain these rewards, gamers will need to purchase an adequate amount of in-game currency.

Note: In the top-up events, the rewards are completely free. However, players will need to pay real money to obtain the necessary amount of Free Fire diamonds.

Here are the steps on how players can claim the rewards:

Step 1: The first step is to purchase the necessary number of Free Fire diamonds, and users can utilize the in-game top-up center for the same purpose.

Diamonds can be purchased from the in-game top-up center (Image via Free Fire)

Once gamers have completed the purchase, they can go ahead and manually claim the rewards.

Gamers will have to click on this icon (Image via Free Fire)

Step 2: Players will then have to head over to the events section in Free Fire by pressing the “Calendar” icon, as shown above.

Also Read

After the top-up is complete, players can claim the rewards (Image via Free Fire)

Step 3: In the top-up event tab, they finally have to click on the button beside the respective reward.

Edited by Shaheen Banu