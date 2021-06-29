How to get Magic Cube bundle rewards in Garena Free Fire

There is an extensive selection of bundles, costumes, and more in Free Fire. Many rare costume bundles can be obtained through the Magic Cube, making them one of the most desired assets in-game.

Users can find various options in the Magic Cube store as the developers periodically update it. However, a lot of players aren't aware of obtaining these special tokens and redeeming the bundles.

Obtaining Magic Cube in Free Fire

To get the Magic Cube, players have to collect 100 Cube Fragments. Once obtained, they can follow these steps:

Step 1: Users must open Free Fire and click the “Store” icon. After that, they need to press the “Redeem” tab.

Step 2: They can tap on the “Cube Fragment” section and click the “Exchange” button to obtain a Magic Cube.

Aside from that, Magic Cubes are also one of the rewards in the Diamond Royale. The developers have previously given the token for free on the Indian server on the occasion of Diwali. Therefore, players can always keep an eye out if any such events are present in the game.

Redeeming the Magic Cube for bundles

How to redeem Magic Cube bundle in Free Fire

Step 1: To redeem them, players have to go to the “Redeem” section in the in-game store.

Step 2: They can select the required bundle and click on the “Exchange” button. A dialog box will pop up asking the user to confirm the redemption.

It can then be equipped via the “Vault” section in-game.

These Magic Cube bundles are presently available in Free Fire:

Avenge Full-Leather Revenge Full-Leather Beast-Arm Clone Beast-Arm Mutant Yokai Soulseeker Oni Soulseeker The Era of Gold The Age of Gold Arcane Seeker Duchess Swallowtail L.C. Colonel L.C. Commander Mystic Seeker

