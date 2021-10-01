How to get MAX Tokens in Free Fire to claim free Skull Rocker Bundle

Free Fire MAX has officially been released, and gamers can get it on their devices through Google Play Store or Apple App Store. Garena has added several new events to celebrate this occasion, and they provide individuals with a fantastic opportunity to receive a range of free rewards.

Many new events have recently started in Free Fire (Image via Free Fire)

'Max Mission' is one of the new events added to the game. This allows players to obtain freebies such as the Craftland Room Card and Skull Rocker Bundle. Here’s a more in-depth look at the same event.

Details on obtaining MAX Tokens to redeem Skull Rocker Bundle in Free Fire

Max Mission, as previously mentioned, is a new event in Garena Free Fire. It began on 30 September and will run until 10 October. During this time, players must gather a certain number of MAX tokens to claim the rewards that the developers have set.

Players can obtain these tokens by completing missions which they can find in the specific event interface:

Completing the missions will be rewarding the players with the MAX tokens (Image via Free Fire)

The exact number of tokens required to redeem the rewards is as follows:

Exchange 1 MAX Token to get Random Loadout Loot Crate (can be exchanged 50 times)

Exchange 4 MAX Tokens to get Lively Beast Weapon Loot Crate (can be exchanged three times)

Exchange 4 MAX Tokens to get Craftland Room Card (1 Match)

Exchange 15 MAX Tokens to get Skull Rocker Bundle

Here are the steps users can follow to claim the rewards after attaining the tokens:

Step 1: They must launch Free Fire and navigate to the events section by clicking on the 'Calendar' icon. It is located on the right side of the lobby.

Gamers can go ahead and tap on the 'Calendar' icon (Image via Free Fire)

Step 2: Subsequently, under the 'Max the Fire' section, gamers must tap on the 'Max Mission' option.

Players will then be eligible to claim the rewards in the Max Mission event (Image via Free Fire)

Step 3: Users can finally go ahead and redeem the respective reward using the MAX tokens.

Edited by Shaheen Banu