How to get Moco Month Sports Car skin in Free Fire easily

Today is the peak day of Moco: Rebirth in Free Fire and the developers have finally released the awakened version of Moco within the game. As part of the peak day celebration, players will have the opportunity to access numerous unique items such as bundles, skins, and more for free.

One of the most exciting and attractive items which are up for grabs is the Sports Car – Moco Month. The item will be exclusively available on 18 September, i.e., today, as a reward for the playtime event.

Users will have to complete the given mission of playing for 100 minutes to attain the reward from the event. It is one of the easiest freebies to obtain, so they should not miss out on the prize.

Obtaining Moco Month car skin easily in Free Fire

Users need to only play for 100 minutes to get the rewards (Image via Free Fire)

As previously mentioned, the event is only available today. Therefore, fans will have to play the game for 100 minutes to earn the rewards in one day to obtain unique skin.

Gamers can participate in the battle royale mode and land in the corner of the map. Next, they can move within the zone to get maximum survival time in-game. In this way, players can accomplish the milestone easily within 10-12 games.

After playing for the specified time, they can proceed as follows:

First, open the event system in Free Fire (Image via Free Fire)

Step 1: Players need to open the event section within Free Fire by tapping on the calendar icon.

Users need to select “Playtime on 18 Sep” (Image via Free Fire)

Step 2: Next, users have to select “Playtime on 18 Sep” under the Moco: Rebirth tab.

Click on the claim button beside the rewards to attain them (Image via Free Fire)

Step 3: They should click on the claim button beside the Sports Car – Moco Month to acquire the rewards.

Step 4: Gamers can open the collection section and select the vehicle section to equip the exclusive skin.

