The MP5 – Aurora Oni has returned to Free Fire, and Garena is offering the gun skin via the newly commenced AN94 x MP5 Ring. The skin will be an excellent pickup for users, given that it enhances the overall appearance of the weapon while increasing its stats. Apart from the Aurora Oni, the Ring event features several gun skins that players can acquire.

With the event running for over two weeks, gamers have sufficient time to decide whether or not they wish to acquire the MP5 – Aurora Oni. Making spins in the particular Luck Royale will require them to spend diamonds, the premium in-game currency of the battle royale title.

Here’s a detailed guide on how to obtain the MP5 – Aurora Oni in Free Fire.

How to get MP5 – Aurora Oni in Free Fire from AN94 x MP5 Ring

The event is currently active in-game (Image via Garena)

The MP5 – Aurora Oni returned to Free Fire on August 24, 2024, via the AN94 x MP5 Ring event, which is set to continue until September 8, 2024. The skin is extremely useful in-game, given that it increases the rate of fire and armor penetration.

The exact stats affected by the MP5 – Aurora Oni are provided below:

Rate of Fire: “++” Armor Penetration: “+” Magazine: “-”

Note: The “+” stands for an increase, while the “-” denotes a decrease in the particular stat.

Essentially, the MP5 – Aurora Oni is included as the grand prize of the AN94 x MP5 Ring, and making spins is the primary way to obtain it. Every spin in this Free Fire event will cost users 20 diamonds, while 10+1 spins are priced at 200 diamonds.

Gamers can also exchange the skin (Image via Garena)

In case gamers fail to get the MP5 – Aurora Oni by making spins, they can redeem it from the exchange section. It will cost 225 Universal Ring Tokens to get the skin.

Players who have a sufficient number of diamonds should try their luck in the AN94 x MP5 Ring to get the MP5 – Aurora Oni. In the meantime, those who possess a limited amount of the in-game currency should ideally save and utilize it in other events where they can get a better value.

Steps to get the MP5 – Aurora Oni in Free Fire

Follow the steps outlined below to access the Free Fire AN94 x MP5 Ring and obtain the MP5 – Aurora Oni:

Step 1: Open the battle royale title and navigate to the AN94 x MP5 Ring, which is available in the Luck Royale section.

Open the battle royale title and navigate to the AN94 x MP5 Ring, which is available in the Luck Royale section. Step 2: Choose between either of the two spin options provided.

Choose between either of the two spin options provided. Step 3: Confirm the purchase of the spins. Once done, diamonds will be deducted, and random rewards from the prize pool will be withdrawn.

After you get your hands on the MP5 – Aurora Oni, you can go to the game's “Weapons” section to equip it.

