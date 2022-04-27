How to get multiple gloo wall skins in Free Fire OB33 update

Garena Free Fire possesses a wide range of collectibles ranging from item skins to essential accessories that include several gloo wall cosmetics. Gloo walls, the essential utilities in the game, boast some of the most impressive skins, which are quite difficult to claim due to their high-level rarity.

Free Fire offers multiple opportunities for users to grab gloo wall skins via various events. The current OB33 version still has almost a month left, during which Garena will host plenty of events in the game that will bring new item skins, including gloo walls, so users will get more chances to grab them.

Garena Free Fire: Ways to get multiple gloo wall skins in the OB33 version

There is no guarantee that gloo wall skins will arrive in specific in-game events, so users will have to keep an eye on new additions (events) in the OB33 version in the coming days. Still, gloo walls have a high chance of arriving at the following events:

1) Themed events

Ramadan Pass will bring a gloo wall skin in the game (Image via Garena)

Themed events usually focus on collecting items in abundance and variety. Therefore, players are generally able to grab several rewards that can be legendary-level items or regular accessories.

Moreover, the variety of themed events also changes from being top-up-based, Lucky Royale contests, or specifically formatted.

One such example is Ramadan 2022, which has brought in a plethora of events in Free Fire. One of the featured events arriving on 29 April is Ramadan Pass, which will provide multiple prizes to players after they purchase the same by paying 99 diamonds. One of the teased rewards will be a Ramadan-themed gloo wall skin.

2) Top-up rewards

Purchasing a certain number of diamonds during specific top-up events also grants free rewards (Image via Garena)

Apart from the themed top-up events, Garena also consistently introduces various regular ones. Thus, players can acquire several rewards, including gloo wall skins (if available), after buying a specific number of diamonds in the game. Therefore, players need to check the "Top-Up" event section regularly.

3) Promotional/Collaborative events

There is a high chance of claiming a gloo wall skin via promotional or collaborative events featuring brands, series, movies, other video games, celebrities, or anything (or anyone) else. The prime examples are collaborations with BTS, Money Heist, Assassin's Creed, etc.

Therefore, if Garena introduces new collaborative or promotional events in the coming days, users can take a shot.

Apart from the events mentioned above, users can focus on using redeem codes as they provide several free items like gloo wall skins and emotes. They can also keep an eye on the Moco Store and special event-based Lucky Royale sections in Free Fire.

Note: Garena Free Fire was banned in India in February 2022. Thus, gamers should install the MAX variant.

