How to get Mythos Fist and more rewards from new Free Fire MAX Moco Store

New Luck Royales are a regular component of Free Fire MAX, and the latest addition to this section is a new Moco Store. This newly incorporated section presents Mythos Fist as one of the grand prizes while also providing an opportunity with other collectibles in addition to it. In this Luck Royale, you have a greater degree of control over the items you wish to obtain, as you will have to spend diamonds to make spins.

On top of this, you are assured of winning six items in the same number of spins, making it an attractive prospect overall. Details of the new Luck Royale are provided in the following sections.

A new Free Fire MAX Moco Store is underway

New Moco Store has commenced in Free Fire MAX (Image via Garena)

The new Moco Store featuring Mythos Fist and other rewards was added to Free Fire MAX on July 27, 2023, and will continue until August 9, 2023. Even though all items in the Grand and Bonus prize section are attractive, you can only pick one from each category.

You have the following options in each section:

Grand Prizes

Mythos Fist

Flaming Fist

Gloo Wall – Death Guardian

Gloo Wall – Aqua Rogue

Katana – Whirlwind Blade

Night Scythe

Bonus Prizes

Rockie

Buried Purpledust Backpack

Warrior’s Loot

Spider’s Curse

Dreki

Spikey Spine Loot Crate

You must carefully select the items from each section since you cannot make the changes later. Subsequently, you are required to make spins from a separate prize pool to receive the preferred item.

The items available in the next section include the following:

2x Cube Fragment

2x Warrior’s Spirit Weapon Loot Crate

Weapon Royale Voucher (Expiry date: August 31, 2023)

Gold Royale Voucher (Expiry date: August 31, 2023)

2 previously selected items

The price of spins in the new Moco Store (Image via Garena)

The price of spins to the rewards are as follows:

1st spin – 9 diamonds

2nd spin – 19 diamonds

3rd spin – 49 diamonds

4th spin – 99 diamonds

5th spin – 199 diamonds

6th spin – 499 diamonds

Hence the overall cost will reduce to 874 diamonds to obtain all the items in the event.

Steps to get Mythos Fist and other rewards from the new Free Fire MAX Moco Store

Access the Moco Store by going to the Luck Royale section (Image via Garena)

You can follow these instructions to receive exciting cosmetics from the newly added Moco Store in Free Fire MAX:

Step 1: Access the Moco Store tab under the Luck Royale section.

Step 2: Select one item from the Grand Prize and Bonus Prize sections. Subsequently, confirm the selection of the rewards.

It is important to highlight that you cannot change the selection, and thus, you must complete the process with diligence.

Step 3: Finally, you can spend diamonds to make spins and receive rewards from a separate prize pool.

The first spin will cost you nine diamonds and will steadily climb in price until it reaches 499 diamonds.

