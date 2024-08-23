The Naatu Naatu emote has made its way into Free Fire, and players can acquire it through the current Faded Wheel event. Essentially, the emote is inspired by the famous Naatu Naatu song, featured in the popular movie RRR. Interested users will have to shell out diamonds in the ongoing Luck Royale to have an opportunity to get their hands on it.
Besides the emote, the event has several other exclusive rewards, including a backpack skin, outfit component, loot box, and more. Since the rewards aren’t repeated in a Faded Wheel, individuals with enough diamonds are certain to get the grand prize through the event.
More details on receiving the Naatu Naatu emote in Free Fire are provided in the following section.
How to get Naatu Naatu emote in Free Fire from Faded Wheel event
The Naatu Naatu emote was added to Free Fire via the Faded Wheel that commenced on August 22, 2024. The event will operate until September 4, 2024, and users should not miss this opportunity to get the themed emote.
Like all the other Faded Wheels, players have to start by removing two unwanted items from the prize pool. They can then begin making the spins by spending diamonds, the premium in-game currency.
Listed below are all the items included in the prize pool:
Prize Pool (remove any 2)
- Naatu Naatu
- 2x Magic Cube Fragments
- 2x Halloween Weapon Loot Crate
- Backpack – K.O. Night
- 3x Supply Crate
- Holiday Seasons (Top)
- 3x Armor Crate
- 2x Party Animal Weapon Loot Crate
- Loot Box – Sabertooth
- 3x Pet Food
After obtaining an item, it will get greyed out, and won’t be repeated, guaranteeing the players the Naatu Naatu emote in eight spins. It is essential to specify that the cost of the spins will increase with each iteration.
Here are the exact details about the cost of the spins in the current Faded Wheel event:
- Spin 1: 9 diamonds
- Spin 2: 19 diamonds
- Spin 3: 39 diamonds
- Spin 4: 69 diamonds
- Spin 5: 99 diamonds
- Spin 6: 149 diamonds
- Spin 7: 199 diamonds
- Spin 8: 499 diamonds
As a result, users are certain to get the Naatu Naatu emote in a total of 1082 diamonds. If they are lucky, they can obtain the exclusive emote for a price as low as nine diamonds.
Steps to get the Naatu Naatu emote in Free Fire
Listed below are the steps to obtain the Naatu Naatu emote in Free Fire:
Step 1: Open the battle royale title and click the Luck Royale icon. This will take you to the active Luck Royales in the game.
Step 2: Remove two unnecessary items from the prize pool of the Faded Wheel.
Step 3: Finally, you can start the spins by spending diamonds to get the Naatu Naatu emote.
After you have obtained the emote, you can equip it by going to the “Vault” section inside the game.
