How to get new Blue Wave bundle in Free Fire MAX this week

Costume bundles are highly popular in Free Fire MAX. With these bundles, players have the opportunity to customize the appearance of their characters, making them more appealing. New ones get introduced frequently, and the community is excited whenever developers do so.

A new Moco Store was introduced to the battle royale title today, 23 February. It features numerous exclusive prizes, including the “B’lue Wave Bundle,” which the players refer to as the "Blue Wave Bundle."

Here are further details on how one can acquire it.

Steps to obtain Blue Wave bundle in Free Fire MAX

The new Blue Wave bundle has caught the eye of a lot of Free Fire MAX players. The overall aesthetics are pretty attractive, especially the mask, making it one of the best male costumes currently available in the game.

The contents of the bundle are:

B’lue Wave (Top) B’lue Wave (Bottom) B’lue Wave (Shoes) B’lue Wave (Mask) B’lue Wave (Head)

The Moco Store, which will be available until 1 March, guarantees that players will receive six items with 834 diamonds.

In the event, players are first asked to select one item from the Grand Prize section and one from the Bonus section. The former segment includes the exclusive Blue Wave bundle.

Once the two items are selected (Grand and Bonus Prize), they will get placed in the prize pool, which features these four items:

Futuristic Scar Weapon Loot Crate

1x Cube Fragment

Digital Invasion Weapon Loot Crate

1x Diamond Royale Voucher

The items can then be drawn one by one. Since the items do not reoccur, individuals will definitely receive the outfit within six spins.

Steps to access the event

Step 1: Load Free Fire and head to the ‘Luck Royale’ section.

Step 2: Tap on the ‘Moco Store’ and select the required two rewards.

Step 3: Draw the items by spending diamonds.

Interested users should surely shell out the in-game currency, as getting six different items for 834 diamonds is a great deal.

