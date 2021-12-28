How to get new free Nairi character in Free Fire along with bundle and gun skin

Nairi, the newest Free Fire character added following the Free Fire OB31 update, is now accessible to players on the Indian server. He has been made available as a reward in a new top up event, following the trend for new characters in 2021.

These events provide several incentives to users in the form of in-game items for purchasing diamonds. These rewards can be considered free since gamers are only required to acquire the premium in-game currency and not spend it.

Get free Nairi character and other rewards in Free Fire

The new Nairi Top Up event started on 28 December 2021 and will only be accessible for a limited period before coming to a close on 31 December 2021. During this time frame, players will have to purchase a total of 500 diamonds to get Nairi, his exclusive bundle, and a permanent gun skin.

The Top Up event (Image via Free Fire)

The exact details of the top up event are as follows:

Top up 100 diamonds to obtain free Nairi

Top up 300 diamonds to receive free M1873 – Ice Bones

Top up 500 diamonds to get free Nairi's Storm Watcher Bundle

Step 1: Open the in-game top up by clicking on the '+' option beside the diamond option.

Gamers should purchase the required pack (Image via Free Fire)

Step 2: Next, players should purchase the required diamond pack considering the requirements of the top up event. They can acquire diamonds worth INR 80 to get the new character for free.

Step 3: Once the purchase is complete, they can access the event section to get the rewards.

Nairi character in Free Fire

Nairi's character screen in Free Fire (Image via Free Fire)

Description: Nairi is a storm chaser who researches about climate technology.

Ability: Ice Iron

Nairi comes equipped with a passive ability called Ice Iron, related to the gloo walls. It has multiple impacts; first, it replenishes 20% of the gloo walls' current durability every 1 second. Moreover, users will deal 20% additional damage to gloo walls when using Assault Rifles at the first level.

Both perks will further improve as the character's level rises. The exact details are as follows:

Level 1

Recovery - 20

Increased damage - 20

Level 2

Recovery - 22

Increased damage - 21

Level 3

Recovery - 24

Increased damage - 22

Level 4

Recovery - 26

Increased damage - 23

Level 5

Recovery - 28

Increased damage - 24

Level 6

Recovery - 30

Increased damage – 25

