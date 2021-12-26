Nairi vs Elite Moco vs Alok: Which Free Fire character is better for aggressive players?

Free Fire is a battle royale game that dominates the mobile gaming scenario. Players who enjoy the game either have an aggressive gameplay style or a passive one with the ultimate objective of survival.

Nairi is the latest addition to the list of Free Fire characters, whereas Elite Moco and Alok are two popular passive and active characters, respectively. This article compares the abilities of the three characters to judge who is the most suitable for aggressive gameplay.

Nairi

Nairi and his ability (Image via Free Fire)

Nairi has a passive ability called Ice Iron. Once the ability is deployed, the gloo wall can recover 20% more durability. The skill also allows players to inflict 20% extra damage while using assault rifles on gloo walls.

Elite Moco

Elite Moco and her ability (Image via Free Fire)

The awakened version of Moco is called Moco “Enigma.” Her ability, Enigma’s Eye, is all about marking enemies. The marking lasts for an extended two seconds, provided the enemy moves.

Alok

Alok and his ability (Image via Free Fire)

Alok’s active ability is called Drop the Beat and has a cooldown time of 45 seconds. The Free Fire character can increase players' movement and sprinting speed within a 5 meter aura by 10%. He also recovers 5 HPs per second for 5 seconds.

Note: All abilities listed above are at the characters' minimum level. Players can level up their characters to make them more powerful.

Which Free Fire character is the best for aggressive gameplay?

Alok is a better choice compared to Elite Moco and Nairi (Image via ff.garena)

Elite Moco’s ability is not powerful enough to match Alok’s. Nairi is a good choice for aggressive playstyle, but Ice Iron falls short compared to Drop the Beat.

Alok is a good choice for aggressive gameplay because he improves movement and sprinting speed, making it difficult for enemies to aim. Another good reason for choosing the character is because he helps with HP recovery.

Disclaimer: Character selection is an individual decision. Prioritizing one over another solely depends on a gamer’s playing style.

