Elite Moco vs Alok vs D-Bee: Which Free Fire character is better for rank push?

Much to the delight of players, Free Fire keeps adding characters that mobile gamers can use in matches. They have special abilities that are mainly of two types, active and passive.

While Alok is an active character, Elite Moco and D-Bee possess passive abilities. This article compares the abilities of all three to judge who is the best for pushing ranks in Free Fire.

Elite Moco

Elite Moco and her ability (Image via Free Fire)

Moco’s awakened version is called Elite Moco or Moco Enigma. Her ability, Enigma’s Eye, helps players to tag their enemies for up to two seconds if they move.

Alok

Alok and his ability (Image via Free Fire)

Alok is one of the most famous active characters with an interesting ability called Drop the Beat. It boosts movement and sprinting speed by 10% while also providing 5 HP per second regeneration for 5 seconds.

D-Bee

D-Bee and his ability (Image via Free Fire)

D-Bee is a passive Free Fire character considered to be the best choice for beginners. He improves shot accuracy by 20% and movement speed by 5% when engaging enemies in motion.

Note: All abilities listed above are at the characters' minimum level. Players can level up their characters to make them more powerful.

Which Free Fire character is the best for rank push?

Alok is a better choice compared to Elite Moco and D-Bee (Image via ff.garena)

While comparing the abilities of the three characters, it can be clearly concluded that Alok is the best out of the three. While D-Bee’s ability is very useful for beginners, Elite Moco’s ability is not worth it.

Alok's ability does not have a high cooldown time and it not only helps with HP recovery but also improves the movement speed of players. This ability makes it difficult for enemies to successfully land shots and restores the health of players whenever necessary.

Disclaimer: Choosing a Free Fire character is an individual decision, and prioritizing one over the other solely depends on an individual’s playing style.

