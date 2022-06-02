How to get new Joystick Grenade skin and Ace Gamer bundle in Free Fire MAX this week

After the recent update, Garena has been introducing new events to Free Fire MAX that offer exciting cosmetics. They recently came up with a new Spend & Claim event, which offers players rewards after they spend a particular amount of diamonds in the game.

This event, along with the ongoing top-up event, provides tremendous value to gamers as they can get rewards for purchasing diamonds and later for spending them as well. This article will provide a detailed guide and overview of the new event in the battle royale title.

How to get Ace Gamer Bundle and Joystick Grenade from Spend & Claim event in Free Fire MAX

The Spend & Claim event began on 2 June 2022 and will continue to provide opportunities to win rewards until it comes to a close on 7 June 2022. This is the opposite of a top-up event, and players are required to spend their diamonds rather than acquire them to get rewards.

The exact requirements, along with the corresponding items, are as follows:

Spend 499 diamonds to receive M82B - Ace Gamer

Spend 999 diamonds to receive Grenade - Joystick

Spend 1999 diamonds to receive Ace Gamer Bundle

The requirements for the event (Image via Garena)

How to collect the rewards from the new event in Free Fire MAX?

Players may follow the steps outlined below to collect the rewards from the event after accomplishing the objective:

Step 1: After users have logged in to their Free Fire MAX account, they can access the event section by tapping on the calendar option on the right side of the screen.

Step 2: Gamers can subsequently navigate through the events to select the Spend & Claim tab.

Step 3: Next, they can click the claim button beside the corresponding item to acquire the reward. Later, these can be equipped through the vault and weapon tab.

What should players purchase using diamonds to meet the requirements?

The Evo gun skin can be a good investment (Image via Garena)

A new Faded Wheel featuring the Famas Demonic Grin was incorporated in Free Fire MAX through the Faded Wheel on 1 June 2022. It offers a total of eight rewards, including a gun skin for a total of 1082 diamonds, which is a great deal.

The Coupon Crush is a good option to spend diamonds on (Image via Garena)

Subsequently, users may even try their luck in the Coupon Crush event. They will have an opportunity to get the first Selected Series Bundle, i.e., Super Gamer Bundle.

Gamers can also look to purchase the Elite Pass. It offers great value by providing multiple rewards at a fraction of the price, i.e., 499 diamonds. However, the Elite Bundle will cost 999 diamonds.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far