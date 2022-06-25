How to get new Mars Warclasher bundle in Free Fire Rampage Ascension event

Events have been integral to Free Fire since Garena launched it in 2017. Players often get chances to claim different collectibles in the game through several events.

Gloo walls, costume bundles, and item skins are the most popular rewards in time-limited events. Most of the time, these events require users to spend diamonds.

Bundles are among the highly sought-after collectibles in Free Fire and its MAX variant. They allow gamers to customize the look of the in-game characters.

Fans can acquire bundle rewards through Magic Cube redemption, the in-game store, or Lucky Royale. However, Legendary outfits are available only through special events.

Garena Free Fire: Rampage Ascension event introduces highly rare Mars Warclasher bundle

The Mars Warclasher bundle is the primary reward in Rampage Ascension (Image via Garena)

Rampage Ascension is an in-game event available for two more weeks. Like previous similar iterations, the latest Ascension event has introduced another rare reward, the Mars Warclasher bundle, alongside a long line-up of other rewards.

Mars Warclasher is the third-ever bundle in the game after Cobra Rage and Alpha Flameborn that boasts features like exclusive emote, arrival animation, changing colors (red and silver), and many more.

Mars Warclasher bundle has the following constituent outfits:

Mars Warclasher (head)

Mars Warclasher (face paint)

Mars Warclasher (mask)

Mars Warclasher (top)

Mars Warclasher (bottom)

Mars Warclasher (shoes)

Getting Mars Warclasher bundle in the game (Image via Garena)

Since the Mars Warclasher bundle is a scarce collectible, it is difficult to acquire in Free Fire. Readers can find out more about obtaining it and the Rampage Ascension event below:

Step 1: They should open Free Fire and sign in with their preferred game account.

Step 2: Users may tap on the "Lucky Royale" section on the left after signing in.

Step 3: In the "Lucky Royale" section, they should choose the "Rampage Ascension" tab to look at the bundle.

Players must spin for the Unity Tokens, which will unlock different rewards, including the Mars Warclasher bundle. Each spin costs 40 diamonds, and five turns are priced at 180 diamonds.

Step 4: Gamers start spinning and wait until they can acquire five Unity Tokens. The prize pool also has several other rewards::

Unity Token

Maniac's Jinx lootbox

Murderous Amusement backpack

Flame Draco parachute

Fire Sensei Tig

One unit of Pet Food

Weapon Royale Voucher

Diamond Royale Voucher

Universal Fragment Bundle

M4A1 - Wild Carnival Weapon Loot Crate

Futuristic Weapon Loot Crate

Cool Captain (Jackets)

Cool Captain (Pants)

Bronze Boot

MAG-7 - Hurricane Delivery Weapon Loot Crate

Cosmic Bounty Hunter Weapon Loot Crate

Master of Minds Weapon Loot Crate

Nairi's Fragment Loot Crate

Here are the five rewards in Free Fire's Rampage Ascension that users can unlock with Unity Tokens:

Desert Eagle - Hybrid Explosion: Unlocks at one token

Sports Car - Ventus

Energetic emote

Hybrid Power Punch

Mars Warclasher bundle

Note: Readers should note that Garena Free Fire is banned in India as of February 2022. Therefore, they should avoid installing it. Gamers can download the MAX variant to access the in-game content and player IDs.

