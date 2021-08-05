How to get new Mechanikill Toxipion Bundle in Free Fire

After the Free Fire OB29 4th Anniversary Update, Garena has added a new event called Alvaro's Big Bang. It offers an exclusive Mechanikill Toxipion Bundle as part of its prize pool.

Even though they do not affect gameplay, bundles are among the most sought-after cosmetic items in Garena Free Fire. These are purchased primarily for their visual appeal. The developers constantly add new bundles to the game. While some of them are free, others require players to use diamonds.

Mechanikill Toxipion Bundle in Free Fire from Alvaro's Big Bang

Mechanikill Toxipion Bundle is up for grabs in the new event (Image via Free Fire)

The new Mechanikill Toxipion Bundle is the grand prize of Alvaro's Big Bang event in Free Fire that started on August 4th, 2021. It will last until August 10th, 2021. During this, users will have to spend diamonds to throw grenades to win the exclusive bundle.

Interestingly, users have an additional perk. Depending on their fortune, they may earn up to nine prizes at once each time they throw.

Alvaro's Big Bang event rules (Image via Free Fire)

Moreover, once users have obtained them, they will be removed from the prize pool and will not be repeated. This increases the chances of gaining the grand prize. Users are guaranteed to obtain Mechanikill Toxipion in less than nine tries.

As a result, the cost of each subsequent throw will also rise. The total cost of obtaining all the items without obtaining multiple items in a single shot is 1111 diamonds. This will be considerably lower if users obtain more than one reward in any of their throws.

How to obtain Mechanikill Toxipion Bundle

You can follow the steps given below to access the event and obtain the rewards:

Step 1: You can click on the event icon on the right-hand side of the screen.

Visit the event interface by pressing the "Go To" button (Image via Free Fire)

Step 2: Next, you should select Big Bang under the events tab. Then tap the "Go To" button.

Step 3: A new event interface will appear. You can use the desired number of throws to obtain all the rewards.

