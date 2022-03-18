How to get new Noble Samurai bundle in Free Fire MAX incubator (March 2022)

Historically, the incubators in Free Fire MAX have housed some of the most sought-after cosmetic items, such as costumes and gun skins. In most cases, the high cost of obtaining the rewards acts as a roadblock for players to get rewards from this luck royale.

Garena has reintroduced some previously available cosmetics throughout the last year to provide an opportunity for players who previously lost out on prizes due to various factors. The developers recently brought the Samurai x Geisha incubator back into the game for a limited duration.

For those who are unfamiliar, this Incubator was added in November 2019. It quickly became a fan favorite owing to its attractive outfits.

Samurai Geisha Incubator provides exclusive cosmetics in Free Fire MAX

The Incubator is back in Free Fire MAX on 18 March 2022 and will remain accessible until 24 March 2022. Users have more than a week to obtain one of the six enticing ensembles. They will not receive the costumes directly. Instead, they need to spin with diamonds to gather materials that they may later exchange for prizes.

The rewards for making spins are as follows:

The prize pool (Image via Garena)

Blueprint: Noble Samurai

Copper Prodigies Badge

Artificial Intelligence Weapon Loot Crate

Lucky Shirt Loot Crate

Memory Fragment (Nairi)

Master of Minds Weapon Loot Crate

Evolution Stone

1x Pet Food

Urban Rager Weapon Loot Crate

Lucky Pants Crate

1x Bonfire

Kpop Stardom Weapon Loot Crate

The available outfits and the required materials are as follows:

Noble Samurai Bundle – 3x Blueprint: Noble Samurai and 7x Evolution Stone

Golden Empress Bundle – 3x Blueprint: Noble Samurai and 7x Evolution Stone

Ruby Samurai Bundle – 2x Blueprint: Noble Samurai and 5x Evolution Stone

Ruby Empress Bundle – 2x Blueprint: Noble Samurai and 5x Evolution Stone

Silver Samurai Bundle – 1x Blueprint: Noble Samurai and 3x Evolution Stone

Silber Empress Bundle – 1x Blueprint: Noble Samurai and 3x Evolution Stone

Steps to access the Free Fire MAX Incubator and get rewards

Step 1: Open Free Fire MAX and access the Luck Royale section.

Step 2: Select the Incubator option and make spins using diamonds.

A total of six outfits are up for grabs (Image via Garena)

Step 3: After collecting the required materials, users can exchange them for rewards.

Since the cost involved in the Incubator is high, only those users who have enough diamonds should attempt to get the outfit.

Edited by Srijan Sen