How to get new Noble Samurai bundle in Free Fire MAX incubator (March 2022)

Historically, the incubators in Free Fire MAX have housed some of the most sought-after cosmetic items, such as costumes and gun skins. In most cases, the high cost of obtaining the rewards acts as a roadblock for players to get rewards from this luck royale.
Garena has reintroduced some previously available cosmetics throughout the last year to provide an opportunity for players who previously lost out on prizes due to various factors. The developers recently brought the Samurai x Geisha incubator back into the game for a limited duration.
For those who are unfamiliar, this Incubator was added in November 2019. It quickly became a fan favorite owing to its attractive outfits.
Samurai Geisha Incubator provides exclusive cosmetics in Free Fire MAX
The Incubator is back in Free Fire MAX on 18 March 2022 and will remain accessible until 24 March 2022. Users have more than a week to obtain one of the six enticing ensembles. They will not receive the costumes directly. Instead, they need to spin with diamonds to gather materials that they may later exchange for prizes.
The rewards for making spins are as follows:
- Blueprint: Noble Samurai
- Copper Prodigies Badge
- Artificial Intelligence Weapon Loot Crate
- Lucky Shirt Loot Crate
- Memory Fragment (Nairi)
- Master of Minds Weapon Loot Crate
- Evolution Stone
- 1x Pet Food
- Urban Rager Weapon Loot Crate
- Lucky Pants Crate
- 1x Bonfire
- Kpop Stardom Weapon Loot Crate
The available outfits and the required materials are as follows:
- Noble Samurai Bundle – 3x Blueprint: Noble Samurai and 7x Evolution Stone
- Golden Empress Bundle – 3x Blueprint: Noble Samurai and 7x Evolution Stone
- Ruby Samurai Bundle – 2x Blueprint: Noble Samurai and 5x Evolution Stone
- Ruby Empress Bundle – 2x Blueprint: Noble Samurai and 5x Evolution Stone
- Silver Samurai Bundle – 1x Blueprint: Noble Samurai and 3x Evolution Stone
- Silber Empress Bundle – 1x Blueprint: Noble Samurai and 3x Evolution Stone
Steps to access the Free Fire MAX Incubator and get rewards
Step 1: Open Free Fire MAX and access the Luck Royale section.
Step 2: Select the Incubator option and make spins using diamonds.
Step 3: After collecting the required materials, users can exchange them for rewards.
Since the cost involved in the Incubator is high, only those users who have enough diamonds should attempt to get the outfit.