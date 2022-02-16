How to get new Vampire Malevolence bundle in Free Fire MAX this week

Free Fire Max currently has a diverse range of cosmetics, with developers adding new ones regularly to expand the collection. While some of them are provided free to gamers, others demand the use of diamonds.

The new Step Up event began today, and you may utilize diamonds to acquire rewards. This includes an exclusive male and female outfit and an MP5 gun skin.

New Step Up event in Free Fire Max provides bundles and several other rewards

The event began in Free Fire Max on February 16, 2022, and will run until February 22, 2022. It has three separate reward tiers, with each having one of the items mentioned earlier.

Gamers need to draw prizes in the lower tier to unlock the next set of rewards. Here is the complete list of lists for each tier of the Step Up event:

First Tier

MP5 – Vampire Malevolence

1x Red Samurai weapon loot crate

Bonfire

Diamond Royale Voucher (Expire by 31 March)

Summon Airdrop

Mid Tier

Vampire Mischief Bundle

Weapon Royale Voucher (Expire by 31 March)

1x Cube Fragment

1x Santa's Choice (M60 + SPAS12) Weapon Loot Crate

Top Tier

Vampire Malevolence Bundle

Incubator Voucher (Expire by 31 March)

Firecracker Board

Step Up event rewards (Image via Garena)

It is important to note that once an item has been gained, it cannot be obtained again. As a result, the cost of drawing items will increase. Here is the diamond cost of drawing rewards:

First Tier

1st draw: 9 diamonds

2nd draw: 19 diamonds

3rd draw: 39 diamonds

4th draw: 69 diamonds

5th draw: 99 diamonds

Mid Tier

1st draw: 29 diamonds

2nd draw: 49 diamonds

3rd draw: 99 diamonds

4th draw: 199 diamonds

Top Tier

1st draw: 79 diamonds

2nd draw: 199 diamonds

3rd draw: 499 diamonds

Steps to access the event and draw rewards

Step 1: After loading Free Fire Max on their device, gamers can access the head to the news tab in the events section.

Click go-to under Step Up section (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Next, click on the go-to button and draw the rewards using diamonds.

It is essential to note that users who want to acquire a bundle can draw only one reward in the first and mid-tier while getting all the items at the topmost tier. This way, they will get the Vampire Malevolence Bundle, Incubator Voucher, and surfboard, along with one reward from the lower tiers for 815 diamonds.

