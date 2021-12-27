How to get new Winterland Sledge and Goodies Time in Garena Free Fire this week

Free Fire gamers generally await the release of a new Faded Wheel because, unlike other events, they know the overall cost of obtaining all the items in this Luck Royale. Additionally, players partly control the reward pool, as they can remove two items they do not wish to receive.

Much to their delight, the new Faded Wheel has been incorporated in Free Fire, comprising the Sledge Bundle, Gingerbread Man Bundle, and several other items. Following the previous trend, users do not have a free spin or a discount available in the first few ones.

Obtaining Sledge Bundle action from Free Fire Faded Wheel

The Faded Wheel started on 27 December 2021. Players will be able to access it until 2 January 2022.

Interestingly, one of the grand prizes — the Sledge Bundle — provides two different items, i.e., Winterland Sledge and Goodies Time action. Thus, there are three exclusive cosmetics up for grabs.

The entire list of items available is:

Sledge Bundle

Winterlands Backpack

The Deer and the Bell

Reindeer’s Snowboard

Pet skin: Snow Panther

Gingerbread Man Bundle

Winterlands Loot Box

Elf, Old Man, and the Elk parachute

1x Cube Fragment

The Gingerbread Man avatar

The cost of spins (Image via Free Fire)

The number of diamonds required for the succeeding spins will climb up since the already-obtained items will be grayed out and not repeated. The price starts with nine diamonds, while the eighth spin will take 499 diamonds. Overall, users will have to expend 1082 diamonds to get all eight items.

Free Fire gamers need to follow these steps to obtain bundles through the Faded Wheel.

Step 1: They should visit the Luck Royale within Free Fire and select the Faded Wheel.

Gamers can remove two undesired items (Image via Free Fire)

Step 2: Next, users can remove two items from the reward pool, except the grand prizes.

The first spin will need nine diamonds (Image via Free Fire)

Step 3: Finally, they may continue making spins until they procure the rewards.

This event can be a good deal for gamers who do not possess all the items offered already. This is because the already owned items will be converted into FF Tokens.

