How to get Nightslayer Grizzly SVD from Free Fire MAX Weapon Royale

Free Fire MAX borrows almost every in-game feature from its original variant, which includes a massive collection of in-game items and cosmetics. Players are able to top up diamonds and spend them in the game to obtain different collectibles from the store, Elite Pass, and Luck Royale.

Furthermore, Garena updates the lineup of items in each in-game section from time to time, paving the way for the arrival of new collectibles. On Wednesday, November 2, Free Fire MAX received a brand new Weapon Royale prize pool, with the Nightslayer Grizzly SVD being its Grand Prize. However, to acquire the Nightslayer Grizzly SVD, one will have to spend diamonds on spins.

Garena Free Fire MAX Weapon Royale: How to get Nightslayer Grizzly SVD

Brand new Weapon Royale rewards are available in the game now (Image via Garena)

As mentioned before, "SVD - Nightslayer Grizzly" is the highlight of the new Weapon Royale prize pool, which implies that it is the hardest to acquire. Players will need to keep drawing the rewards randomly until they unlock the new SVD skin from Weapon Royale.

Players will need to spend 40 diamonds per spin, while 11 spins will cost 400. Unfortunately, there is no guarantee on how long it may take to unlock the Nightslayer Grizzly SVD. Therefore, fans will have to keep spending diamonds in the Weapon Royale until they obtain this skin.

Weapon Royale Vouchers help grab rewards from the prize pool for free (Image via Garena)

Fans can avoid using diamonds on a spin if they already have Weapon Royale Vouchers. Each Weapon Royale Voucher will grant one free spin, which will benefit gamers with a discount of 40 diamonds (cost of a spin). Players should keep an eye on the ongoing events to acquire free Weapon Royale Vouchers.

For the unversed, Nightslayer Grizzly SVD has the following stats in Free Fire MAX:

Magazine: +

Armor Penetration: ++

Movement Speed: -

With these numbers, the new SVD skin will be helpful in long-range battles, thanks to its superior Armor Penetration stats.

How to unlock Nightslayer Grizzly SVD in Garena Free Fire MAX

How to grab Nightslayer Grizzly SVD in Free Fire MAX (Image via Garena)

Here's how you can unlock the Nightslayer Grizzly SVD in Free Fire MAX's Weapon Royale:

Step 1: Open the game on your smartphone, tablet, or PC/laptop (Android emulator users) and sign in using the platform linked to your FF/FF MAX game account.

If you are using a guest account and want to spend diamonds in the game, you must bind your account before making any in-app purchases, as guest accounts are always at the risk of in-game data loss after uninstallation.

Step 2: Open the Luck Royale section on the left side of the lobby and select "Weapon Royale."

Step 3: On the Weapon Royale tab, you can view the prizes, including the Nightslayer Grizzly SVD.

Step 4: You can start drawing rewards using Weapon Royale Vouchers or diamonds.

You will have to keep drawing until the Nightslayer Grizzly SVD is unlocked. If one manages to obtain it, the game will instantly credit the skin to the player's account, where it will be visible in the weapon skins section of the in-game vault.

