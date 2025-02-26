P90 - Tune Blaster skins have been made available in Free Fire through the new P90 x Desert Eagle Ring event. The event was introduced on February 25, 2025, and comes with several skins. Among the collection, the main highlights are P90 - Tune Blaster Red and P90 - Tune Blaster Orange. Both of these are the grand prizes of the event, and players will have to make spins by spending diamonds.

The P90 x Desert Eagle Ring also features wonderful skins for the Desert Eagle, which could be a solid acquisition. The following section provides a step-by-step guide to getting the P90 - Tune Blaster skins in Free Fire.

How to get P90 - Tune Blaster in Free Fire from the P90 x Desert Eagle Ring event

P90 x Desert Eagle Ring event is live (Image via Garena)

As specified above, the P90 - Tune Blaster skins are accessible via the P90 x Desert Eagle Ring event. The P90 - Tune Blaster Red and P90 - Tune Blaster Orange are offered through grand prizes, and they are the best options that gamers can acquire. Each spin in the P90 x Desert Eagle Ring event will need them to shell out 20 diamonds. In the meantime, a collection of 10+1 spins is priced at the mark of 200 diamonds.

Other than the two grand prizes, a few P90 - Tune Blaster skins are accessible in the exchange section, where individuals can use the Universal Ring Tokens to acquire them. The exact details are:

P90 – Tune Blaster Blue: 175x Universal Ring Tokens

P90 – Tune Blaster Green: 175x Universal Ring Tokens

The P90 - Tune Blaster Red and P90 - Tune Blaster Orange are also in the exchange section and cost 225x Universal Ring Tokens apiece.

Spending diamonds on the P90 - Tune Blaster skins would be worth it for those who have sufficient diamonds. Having these skins will enhance the look of the SMG, and improve the statistics. With the boosted stats, it would be easier for players to get kills.

Step-by-step guide to get the P90 - Tune Blaster in Free Fire

Follow the steps outlined below to access the event (Image via Garena)

You can refer to the steps outlined below to get the P90 - Tune Blaster inside the battle royale title:

Step 1: Open the game and tap on the “Luck Royale” section. It is located on the left side of the screen.

Open the game and tap on the “Luck Royale” section. It is located on the left side of the screen. Step 2: As the next step, select the P90 x Desert Eagle Ring event. You can then proceed to select between either of the spin options.

As the next step, select the P90 x Desert Eagle Ring event. You can then proceed to select between either of the spin options. Step 3: Complete the spins by spending the diamonds. You will obtain any of the items from the prize pool.

Alternatively, you can head to the exchange section and use the Universal Ring Tokens to obtain your favorite Tune Blaster skins.

