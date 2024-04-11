How to get Puma Speedster in Free Fire Angelic Royale

Garena has released a new set of collectibles, such as the Puma Speedster in Free Fire Angelic Royale. Note that these aren't ordinary items but something worth spending a fortune on, as they are among the rarest items. However, acquiring them would cost Free Fire Diamonds, the in-game currency purchased via real money.

If you wish to invest your FF Diamonds in an in-game collectible, Puma Speedster in Free Fire Angelic Royale is an excellent deal. This article discusses how you can acquire the same.

Note: The event is live only in Free Fire Max, an India-exclusive variant.

Grab Puma Speedster in Free Fire Angelic Royale

The new Angelic Royale is a part of Luck Royale that offers various exclusive items. Since Garena has collaborated with Puma for this event, the items in this new Luck Royale are Puma's sporty outfits. These include Puma Speedster (Bottoms and Top), Pure Angel (Bottom), Heavenly Shoes, Red Sparklers grenade skin, Parang Antique Blade, and various weapons and vehicle skins.

To unlock Puma Speedster in Free Fire Angelic Royale, you must draw spins that cost 20 FF Diamonds each. Moreover, you can draw 10+1 spins at once, which is priced at 200 FF Diamonds. These spins randomly select an item from the offered Luck Royale as your reward; luck plays a significant role here.

If you fail to obtain your desired item from the Angelic Royale, there's no reason to worry, as crossing 50 failed spins yields one guaranteed exclusive reward, which could be your desired item.

Following is a step-by-step guide to participating in Free Fire Angelic Royale:

Step 1: Launch Free Fire on your device.

Step 2: Head to the Luck Royale section and select Angelic Royale.

Step 3: Choose the type of spin you wish to draw: 1 Spin (priced at 20 FF Diamonds) or 10+1 Spin (Priced at 200 FF Diamonds).

How to get free Free Fire Diamonds to obtain Puma Speedster in Free Fire Angelic Royale

Collect Play Points (Image via Google PlayStore)

Google PlayStore is one of the most reliable and efficient mediums to get freebies for Free Fire. Apart from featuring various applications, the digital store assigns tasks for users, such as installing an application, using it for a few days, and writing feedback based on the experience.

Completing these tasks yields Play Point, an in-app token that can be cashed out or directly redeemed with an item in any application, such as Free Fire Diamonds. However, be cautious while completing the designated tasks, as some applications the Google PlayStore asks you to install can contain money-wagering or be addictive.

Check out the latest Free Fire MAX redeem codes here.