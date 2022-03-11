How to get rare emotes in Free Fire MAX this week (March 2022)

The variety of permanently present in Free Fire MAX's in-game store is quite impressive. Players get access to an array of accessories, which they can acquire at any time. These items include several in-game cards, item skins, characters, outfits, pets, emotes, and many more.

However, despite the diversity in the store's library, players have a craze for collectibles featured in special events. These unique collectibles are often rare, and thus, some users don't leave any stone unturned to unlock them.

Rare emotes form a major section of items featured in such events. This week there are at least two rare emotes available in Free Fire MAX's events section that users can unlock without any hassle. Readers can find more about these rare emotes in the following section of this article.

Two rare emotes are available in Garena Free Fire MAX this week

Leap of Fail

Leap of Fail is a part of Assassin's Creed Top-Up II (Image via Garena)

The emote available via the "Assassin's Creed Top-Up II" event is a free reward that users will receive after purchasing 500 diamonds. The Assassin's Creed-themed emote features the character making a leap forward and falling to embarrassment.

The laughter-inducing emote is a special edition collectible, which will get removed from the game after the end of the event on March 15, 2022.

Therefore, players should purchase right now, which they can directly do via the top-up section. Users should note that they can also acquire a special edition backpack from the event.

Switching Steps

Switching Steps emote is available in Gather Balloons event (Image via Garena)

Apart from the Leap of Fail emote, Switching Steps is another rare option available this week. The emote is available in the Holi-themed "Gather Balloons" event (Indian region exclusive).

Players can gather balloons via daily missions of the event. They can also steal their friends' balloons and splash them for milestone rewards. Users can also use these colorful balloons to claim random rewards.

One of these random rewards is the Switching Steps emote. Since the missions are grindable, the emote can be earned for free.

Players can also claim LOL emote via Booyah app sign-up in March 2022 (Image via Garena)

Besides these two rare emotes, a not-so-rare option "LOL" emote is available via Garena's Booyah app. Players will need to sign-up in March 2022 for the app to claim the emote alongside other unique prizes in Free Fire MAX.

