How to get rare emotes in Garena Free Fire (May 2022)

Almost every Garena Free Fire player loves to collect items in the game, and emotes are among the most sought-after ones. Players can use emotes to execute and flaunt various stylish moves on the battlefield in Free Fire. Therefore, despite their zero combat advantage or tactical use, emotes are pretty popular within the Free Fire community.

Players can find several emotes in the specific section of Garena Free Fire's in-game store. However, many permanent emotes are not rare, as most of them are featured in special events and the Lucky Royale section. Thus, there are multiple ways to grab rare or special edition emotes in Free Fire.

Disclaimer: Indian gamers should note that Garena's BR shooter has been banned in their country; thus, they should access their game accounts via the MAX variant.

Garena Free Fire: How to grab rare emotes this month (May 2022)

There are multiple ways to unlock rare emotes in Garena's popular Battle Royale shooter. These ways are as follows:

1) Redemption codes and Booyah app

Rewards redemption website (Image via Garena)

Garena often reveals redemption codes via live streams or special events. Players can use these codes to redeem permanent and temporary collectibles from the official rewards redemption site.

Emotes are often one of these collectibles that are redeemable via valid 12 or 16-character (numbers and capital letters) codes. Thus, there is a good chance of claiming free emotes by keeping an eye out for active codes in a region.

Apart from the redemption website, Garena's Booyah app also grants free rewards, which one can grab by increasing the watch time. Players can find the Booyah app through the game's event section.

2) Top-up events (Both themed and regular)

Players can spot new top-up events in Free Fire every week, which can grant free-of-cost items after purchasing a certain amount of diamonds. These top-up events can be regular ones or a part of a series of events or collaborations.

Thus, players can get a chance to claim rare emotes in the game quite easily and more frequently. However, they need to check the top-up section regularly to avoid missing out on any opportunity to claim a reward in the game.

3) Event section and Lucky Royale

Players can grab rare emotes via in-game events (Image via Garena)

Apart from the top-up events, other events also provide a variety of prizes in the game that include gloo wall cosmetics, costume bundles, item skins, and even legendary emotes. These events can feature both paid and free rewards with a varying set of rules and prize pools.

Hence, players can seize the opportunity to unlock legendary and rare emotes by frequently accessing the events section and Lucky Royale (Moco Store and Incubators).

