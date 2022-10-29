How to get rare Free Fire MAX bundles this week

Every week, new events arrive in Garena Free Fire MAX, as publishers have maintained consistency to maintain player engagement. Recent events have introduced several premium collectibles that every player wishes to obtain by completing missions or paying diamonds.

The Style Up event in the game debuted this week, bringing a slew of iconic costume sets. The gacha mechanic is used in the new event, which means that players will receive random rewards by spending diamonds. However, the event also provides players with the opportunity to increase their chances of winning a specific prize.

Style Up event in Free Fire MAX: How to get a rare costume bundle this week

Style Up event began on 28 October 2022 (Image via Garena)

TThe most recent Style Up event began on Friday, October 28, 2022 and will run until November 6, 2022. As a result, users who want to spend diamonds in the game have plenty of time to participate in the latest event.

The event features the following costume bundles as part of the Grand Prizes:

The Streets Bundle

Ballsy Skaterboi Bundle

The TRAP Alpha Bundle

The Reggae Dominance Bundle

The Elusive Soul Bundle

The Eternal Spirit Bundle

Besides the mentioned costume sets, there is a long lineup of other rewards featured in the prize pool, which players can grab via spinning. One spin of the Style Up event (October 2022) will cost 40 diamonds, while gamers will have to spend 180 on five turns.

How to get bundles from Free Fire MAX's Style Up event (October 2022)?

A step-by-step guide to obtaining rare costume bundles by paying diamonds in Free Fire MAX this week (Image via Garena)

Here's a step-by-step guide on how to claim rare bundles this week in Garena Free Fire MAX:

Step 1: Open Free Fire MAX on your smartphone, tablet, or PC (Android emulator users).

Step 2: Choose your preferred sign-in method, i.e., the platform linked to your Player ID.

Alternatively, you can also log into the game using a guest account, but it will not provide benefits like synchronization and safety of in-game progress upon uninstallation. Thus, it makes more sense to bind your account if you are already using the guest alternative.

Step 3: Open the event section by tapping on the calendar icon.

Step 4: Select "Style Up" under the "Events" tab and press the "Go To" button.

One will have to choose a costume bundle in the event to increase its chances of winning by 10 times (Image via Garena)

Step 5: Select your desired costume bundle to increase its chances of winning and tap "Confirm."

The only way to grab costume bundles is to keep spinning until the desired reward is unlocked (Image via Garena)

Step 6: You can start spinning by paying diamonds required for one or five turns. Remember that all rewards are random, and you will have to continue until the desired reward is unlocked.

You can always change the preference on the event page (Image via Garena)

You can also change the selection of the costume bundle by clicking the "Reselect Grand Prize" button. Additionally, the clock icon on the Style Up event page will reveal your history of winnings in Free Fire MAX.

