How to get rare gloo wall skins in Garena Free Fire for cheap (March 2022)

Garena Free Fire offers various methods to acquire an array of collectibles. These methods can either cost real money in terms of diamonds or require users to complete specific tasks to claim rewards. While grindable items are rarely impressive, collectibles with notable designs cost dearly.

One can acquire most in-game gear and accessories via the store, but gloo walls are one of a kind. Players will have to pay hefty amounts of diamonds to obtain rare gloo wall skins through the Lucky Royale or special events. However, players can claim rare gloo walls in Free Fire at a lower price through certain measures.

The following section will discuss methods that grant gloo walls at lower prices.

Garena Free Fire: The ways to acquire gloo wall skins at lower prices (March 2022)

1) Events like Shopping Spree

Garena introduces events that slash down the prices of many sought-after items significantly. These events vary according to the servers or regions and feature specific rules for users to avail themselves of the discount.

The Shopping Spree event is a prime example that allows users to grab several rewards, including bundles, item skins, and gloo walls. These collectibles can be priced at a maximum discount of 90%.

On multiple servers, including the North American one, the Shopping Spree event is online right now. Players in specific servers can access the event to claim gloo wall skins at a cheaper cost.

2) Top-up events

Usually, top-up events in the game allow users to grab certain exclusive rewards after they have purchased a specific number of diamonds. Therefore, most of the time, the rewards acquired via top-up events prove to be a steal deal.

Garena often introduces impressive gloo wall skins via top-up events (both standalone and collaborative). Moreover, different servers feature specific events and prizes on many occasions. Hence, players need to watch out for them.

3) Redemption codes and watch time rewards

Garena also allows gamers to procure free-of-cost rewards in the game using redemption codes. Developers distribute several other prizes after achieving milestone views for their tournament streams.

These free rewards can turn out to be gloo wall skins on rare occasions. There is a high chance that gloo walls will also arrive in the "Booyah!" app as watch time prizes. Therefore, players must keep an eye on the same.

Disclaimer: The Indian government has banned Garena Free Fire as of 14 February. Hence, users can access their IDs via Free Fire MAX.

