3 Garena Free Fire MAX gloo wall designs that are difficult to find

Players can find an array of collectibles in Free Fire MAX; some are immensely popular, while others get ignored. Gloo walls, an in-game shield equipment, are among the most sought-after items. The devs have also preserved their rarity by introducing them only via special events.

Gloo walls are highly diverse as one can spot skins with unique designs based on a festival, collaboration, anniversary, or any other in-game event. Players can check out the events page or Lucky Royale section to see the currently available gloo walls in Garena Free Fire MAX.

Many gloo walls are re-introduced in the MAX variant multiple times due to popular demand, but some rare skins don't make a return.

Garena Free Fire MAX: Three of the rarest gloo wall designs that are pretty hard to spot in the game

1) Plan Bermuda

Design and highlight: The gloo wall features multiple characters with red costumes donning the Dali masks.

Garena introduced the Plan Bermuda gloo wall in September 2020 via a Money Heist collaboration event. The skin was available for a short period in the game and was removed until the second Money Heist collab (December 2021).

Needless to say, the Plan Bermuda gloo wall is among the rarest skins because of its exclusiveness.

2) Ancient Order

Design and highlight: The white-colored gloo wall skin features a warrior's silhouette with two swords and a red-colored aura.

Players can buy the Elite Pass and the Bundle after its release in the game, but it was not the case in the past. Garena allowed users to pre-order the Elite bundle and Pass, which also grants exclusive rewards to players.

Ancient Order gloo wall was one such skin that devs rewarded after purchasing Season 24 Elite Bundle.

3) Blood Hockey

Design and highlight: The Blood Hockey gloo wall is an orange-colored skin featuring a skull and bones-like design (replacing bones with hockey sticks).

Like Ancient Order skin, Blood Hockey gloo wall is another exclusive collectible that has been one of the rarest in the Free Fire MAX variant. Garena introduced Bloo Hockey skin before the arrival of Elite bundle Season 18 back in 2019. Blood Hockey gloo wall also didn't return to the game ever.

Note: This list is not in any particular order and reflects the writer's opinion.

