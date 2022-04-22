How to get rare gun skins and Legendary bundles in Free Fire Moco Store (April 2022)

Garena has added a new Moco Store in Free Fire. It includes several previously released exclusive cosmetics and various gun skins, such as the famous Shadow Red Bundle, which was released back in 2019 and is still being used by several content creators.

Many players prefer the Moco Store over other Luck Royales because they are guaranteed to receive a specific set of rewards in a predetermined number of spins. Thus, the developers have placed an excellent chance to obtain the previously missed items.

Note: Free Fire is banned in India, and gamers from the country should avoid playing the battle royale title. Moreover, the images used in the article are through the Free Fire MAX.

New Moco Store in Free Fire provides Legendary bundles and skins

The Moco Store started on 22 April 2022 and the primary rewards this time around include Frost Blue, Shadow Red, and Purple Void Bundles that were earlier available back in the Spirit Squad event in 2019.

Users are only eligible for one Grand Prize, and so they must choose between the gun skin and the outfit. However, they can also get one skin from the Bonus Prize section. The list of rewards available in the Luck Royale is as follows:

Grand Prizes

Vector – Aquablaze Wrath

AK – Flaming Red

SCAR – Water Elemental

Shadow Red Bundle

Frosted Blue Bundle

Purple Void Bundle

Bonus Prizes

AUG – Mr. Nutcracker

SVD – The Falconer

Name Change Card

The Warrior’s Spirit Backpack

Moon Flip emote

Kord – Merciless Necromancer

Once users have selected the two items, they can spin using diamonds to get the following items:

Upon choosing the items, users can start spinning (Image via Garena)

Prize pool

M4A1 – Wild Carnival Weapon Loot Crate

1x Cube Fragment

Winterlands Weapon Loot Crate

1x Weapon Royale Voucher (Expiry Date 31 May 2022)

Two selected items

Since the collected rewards are not repeated, they will need to spend additional diamonds for every subsequent spin. The overall cost of acquiring all six items is 854 diamonds.

Here are the steps that can be followed to access the event:

Step 1: Open Free Fire and visit the ‘Luck Royale’ section.

Select the desired items from both the sections (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Next, tap on the ‘Moco Store’ option and select the two required prizes.

Step 3: Perform the spins and receive the rewards from the event.

Because users can receive a grand prize and five other items for only 854 diamonds, it can be considered a terrific bargain. Users with a sufficient number of diamonds should unquestionably push for it.

Edited by Ravi Iyer