How to get rare V Badge for Free Fire ID: Official method in May 2022

The V Badge is one of the most talked-about items in the Free Fire community, and a significant number of players have their sights set on acquiring this highly desirable asset. Essentially, this badge is provided to those users (content creators) who become members of the game’s official Partner Program.

Another thing to note is that there aren’t any alternative methods or tricks that can be incorporated by individuals in case they want to get their hands on the V Badge within Free Fire.

If gamers are interested in learning more about the official method of acquiring the V Badge, they can check out the details below.

Disclaimer: Free Fire is banned in India, and users from the nation must not download or play the game on their phones. However, they can use the MAX version as it wasn’t suspended.

Details about obtaining rare V Badge for Free Fire ID

The Partner Program is an initiative by Garena to help content creators grow further, and, as mentioned above, joining it is the official way to get the V Badge. For the same, individuals will have to meet particular requirements set by the developers:

Channels that possess more than 1,00,000 subscribers on YouTube.

Creators with a minimum of 80% Free Fire content and over 3,00,000 views in the last 30 days.

Consistent social media activity while having non-offensive, clean, and engaging content.

YouTubers with a passion for gaming and a drive to succeed together

Individuals that have the professionalism and a willingness to work hard

Consequently, if gamers believe they fit these conditions, they should apply for the Partner Program. However, they will not be guaranteed a direct position after applying, as there are limited openings, and the developers only provide the slots to the top candidates.

Steps for joining official Partner Program

All interested users can check out the following guide:

Step 1: They must visit the official Partner Program website on any web browser. They may click here to get redirected.

Gamers can tap on the ‘Apply Now’ option (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Next, individuals should tap on the ‘Apply Now’ button, which will take them to the Google Form for the program.

Enter the details and send the form (Image taken from Google Form)

Step 3: Gamers can enter all the needed details into the text fields and submit the form to complete their application.

They should wait for a response from Garena regarding the program.

Note: The application form is not always available, but since it is now, players should complete their application as soon as possible.

Edited by Ravi Iyer