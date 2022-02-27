How to get rare V Badge in Free Fire MAX via partner program

There are various items in Free Fire MAX that are exceedingly rare, one of which is the V Badge. Users have likely seen it on the profiles of their favorite content creators. For those unaware, the exclusive badge is given to all individuals who are members of the game’s official partner program.

Nonetheless, there are still a lot of questions on the minds of the players about V Badge and how they can join the partner program.

Note: The program is not different for MAX and the regular version. It is specifically for anyone who creates videos related to Free Fire.

Details about the V Badge in Free Fire MAX

Developers revealed the badge in the OB25 update's patch notes (Image via Garena)

In the patch notes of the OB25 update, the V Badge was first mentioned by the developers. They had mentioned:

“You will now be able to see all Free Fire Partners with their special badge in-game. Spot them out and show them your favorite emote!”

Consequently, joining the partner program will provide gamers with the V Badge in the game, alongside tons of other benefits. Here’s a list:

Apart from the Badge, users also receive these (Image via Garena)

However, it is essential to note that joining the program isn’t easy, and users must meet the following requirements:

Channels that have a minimum of 1,00,000 subscribers on YouTube.

At least 80% of content on Free Fire with over 3,00,000 views in the last 30 days.

Consistent social media activity.

Non-offensive, clean, and engaging content/videos.

Individuals with a passion for gaming with a drive to succeed together

Willingness to work hard and professionalism

If users match all these, they can proceed to apply for the program.

Steps to join Partner Program

Click on 'Apply Now' button to visit the form (Image via Garena)

Before beginning, it is crucial to note that even if users meet the requirements, they are not guaranteed to get a spot in the partner program of Free Fire as the developers choose only the best candidates. Here are the steps to apply:

Step 1: Visit the Partner Program website and tap on the ‘Apply Now’ button.

Step 2: As the next step, enter all the details inside the Google form that shows up.

Step 3: Submit the form to send the application for the Partner Program.

Disclaimer: The form isn’t accepting responses currently.

