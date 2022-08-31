How to get Riverdust Splasher and Riverdive Marina bundle in Free Fire MAX this week

Cosmetics hold immense value in Free Fire MAX, with gamers spending tons of diamonds to acquire the new additions. Garena regularly releases new and attractive items within the game through events and other means.

The developers recently incorporated a new Penta Flip event into the battle royale, where players have a chance to win exciting items from the newly incorporated River Spirits collection. The rewards that are up for grabs include multiple outfits, a backpack, a skyboard, a loot box, and plenty more.

Unfortunately, none of these items are free, and players must spend diamonds to draw the rewards. Read through for a detailed overview of the newly incorporated event in Free Fire MAX.

Garena releases new Penta Flip event in Free Fire MAX

The event has started recently and will be lasting for one week in Free Fire MAX (Image via Garena)

Garena incorporated the new Penta Flip event into Free Fire MAX on 31 August 2022. It will be available until 6 September 2022. Thus, users have sufficient time to get the items into their accounts.

After the start of every round, a new Grand Prize will be added to the deck. Users need to reveal the cards using diamonds to obtain them. The grand prizes included in the newly commenced event are as follows:

Riverdust Splasher Bundle

Lake Spirits backpack

Lake Spirits Skyboard

Goblet of Eternity

Riverdive Marina Bundle

Additionally, the event features four other temporary rewards like gun crates, vouchers, and even cube fragments, which users may win.

A new prize gets added to the deck at the start of every round within the event (Image via Garena)

This event is similar to the Faded Wheel, as the items are not repeated, making it even more exciting for the players. In addition, individuals are assured of a particular number of rewards after a given number of draws.

Subsequently, the price of revealing the cards will also increase gradually. The prices are as follows:

1st pick – 9 diamonds

2nd pick – 19 diamonds

3rd pick – 29 diamonds

4th pick – 49 diamonds

5th pick – 69 diamonds

6th pick – 99 diamonds

7th pick – 199 diamonds

8th pick – 299 diamonds

9th pick – 499 diamonds

Steps to access the new Penta Flip event in Free Fire MAX

Users may follow the following instructions to collect rewards from the new Penta Flip event in Free Fire MAX

Step 1: Players can access their account in Free Fire MAX and then open the events in the battle royale title by clicking on the go-to button under the Penta Flip event tab.

Step 2: Gamers must pick one card from the deck by spending diamonds to attain the rewards.

Step 3: A new item from the River Spirits collection will replace the card drawn by the user. They can continue spending diamonds until they have collected all the rewards.

The event is undoubtedly a good deal for gamers who can win nine items for 1271 diamonds. This includes multiple outfits alongside other cosmetics. If users were to acquire them from the store, such rewards would cost them more than they would need in the event.

