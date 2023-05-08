Following leaks that hinted at a new Knockout event launch in Free Fire MAX, it has finally arrived on the Indian server recently. It features a Scorpio Bandana as the grand prize and offers several other minor rewards, including vouchers and cube fragments. This is a paid event, meaning players must spend diamonds to obtain rewards in their accounts.

Several players have had their eyes on the bandana skin ever since the leak surfaced, and they finally have the opportunity to obtain it. Read through for more details about the new event in Free Fire MAX.

How to get Scorpio Bandana in Free Fire MAX

The new Knockout event in Free Fire MAX went live for players on the Indian server on May 8, 2023, and players can access it until May 14, 2023, to receive the cosmetic in their account. The exact list of items up for grabs in the event is as follows:

The rewards in the new Knockout event (Image via Garena)

Scorpio Bandana

2x Cube Fragment

Diamond Royale Voucher

Weapon Royale Voucher (Expiry date: June 30, 2023)

3x Pet Food

Players must utilize diamonds to make spins for a chance to win the Scorpio Bandana in Free Fire MAX. Moreover, once these items are secured, they are removed from the prize pool and will not be repeated. As a result, the probability of winning the grand prize increases with every spin, as does the cost of making spins.

The current cost of drawing the rewards from the new Knockout event is in this order:

Rules of the new event (Image via Garena)

1st spin – 9 diamonds

2nd spin – 19 diamonds

3rd spin – 49 diamonds

4th spin – 99 diamonds

5th spin – 399 diamonds

There is no fixed price for obtaining the Scorpio Bandana as some players may obtain it on the first spin, while others may not receive it until the final one.

Follow the instructions given below to get a new Scorpio Bandana and other rewards in Free Fire MAX through the Knockout event:

Step 1: Access the Free Fire MAX event area by clicking on the corresponding option on the right side of the menu.

Scorpio Bandana is available in the Knockout event (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Select the Project Crimson option from the available tabs and choose the Scorpio Bandana section from the available events.

Step 3: Hit the Go button to load the new Knockout event interface.

Step 4: Click the spin button at the bottom of the screen to receive one of the items randomly.

Players can continue making spins until they have acquired the bandana in their account. Ultimately, they are guaranteed five items for 575 diamonds, which is a good deal.

Players can try their luck and potentially acquire the Scorpio Bandana by taking a shot at the first few spins that come at a minimal cost. They may walk away with the grand prize if they are lucky enough.

Check out the latest Free Fire MAX redeem codes here.

Poll : 0 votes