How to get Shadow Striker Bundle in Free Fire from Wonder Wheel

Garena does not hold back when it comes to cosmetics, and tons of them make their way to Free Fire on a regular basis. There are several ways for players to acquire them, one of which is through events.

Events are introduced frequently in the battle royale title, and they provide players with a range of incentives.

The “Wonder Wheel” event is one of the more recent additions to the game, and it allows players to obtain the special Shadow Striker Bundle.

A guide on how players can get Shadow Striker Bundle in Free Fire

Wonder Wheel is one of the most recent events in Garena Free Fire. It began on 27 September and will continue till 3 October.

Players first have to draw a particular discount that they can use for three spins (Image via Free Fire)

Initially, the players in the event must draw a discount. They can then begin spinning the wheel using diamonds to have a chance at receiving the bundle, among other rewards. Items that users obtain will become grayed out and they will receive the Shadow Striker Bundle in eight spins or less.

It should be noted that the discount that players receive may only be used in any three spins of their choice. In the image below, they can find the rules of the event:

Rules of Wonder Wheel in Free Fire (Image via Free Fire)

Apart from the bundle, the other rewards that players can obtain include several Weapon Loot Crates, Diamond Royale Voucher, Magic Cube Fragment, the Maniacs Parachute and the Zombie Corpse Loot Box.

There are various rewards available (Image via Free Fire)

Here are the steps on how users can access the Wonder Wheel event in Free Fire:

Step 1: After booting up Free Fire, players need to tap on the “Calendar” icon, as shown in the image below:

Players should click on this "Calendar" icon (Image via Free Fire)

Step 2: Next, they have to click on the “Wonder Wheel” option under the news tab. After that, gamers should press “Go To.”

Users can click on the "Go To" button to head over to the Wonder Wheel event (Image via Free Fire)

Step 3: Individuals will be redirected to the Wonder Wheel event. They can draw their discount and then start spinning the wheel.

