How to get Sonictroop Bassrock Bundle in Free Fire from Faded Wheel

Cosmetic items have become a big draw for Free Fire players. However, only a handful of them, including gun skins and characters, influence the overall gameplay; the others are purely meant for cosmetic purposes.

Garena is constantly increasing the number of cosmetics available in Free Fire via special events and the Luck Royale.

The developers recently introduced a new edition of the Faded Wheel, with the Sonictroop Bassrock Bundle as one of the rewards.

Obtaining Sonictroop Bassrock Bundle from Faded Wheel in Free Fire

The new edition of the Faded Wheel will be available until 16 August (Image via Free Fire)

The brand new edition of the Faded Wheel began on August 10 and will conclude on August 16. During this period, players can shell out diamonds to get the Sonictroop Bassrock Bundle.

There are a total of 10 items available in the prize pool for the new Faded Wheel. They are listed below:

Sonictroop Bassrock Bundle

Pet Food

Bounty Token Play Card (3 days)

Hunger Surfboard

Valentines Weapon Loot Crate

Purple Wingers backpack

Diamond Royale Voucher (Expiry date: 30 September)

Cube Fragment

Bolt parachute

Famas – Moonwalk Loot Crate

Users need to remove two undesired items from the available items (Image via Free Fire)

Players must remove two items that they do not wish to obtain from the prize pool. They must then make spins to acquire one reward at a time.

Unlike other events, players will not receive the same items once they have obtained them, thus increasing their chances of getting the grand prize. As a result, the cost of spins will also increase.

Since the first spin is free, players can try their hand at obtaining the Sonictroop Bassrock Bundle. The second and third spins are also available at discounted rates.

Players are guaranteed to obtain the grand prize within eight tries. This will cost them a total of 933 diamonds.

Players can follow the steps given below to access the event and begin making spins:

Step 1: Open the Luck Royale section by tapping on the icon on the left side of the screen.

Users must select the Faded Wheel with the bundle as the reward (Image via Free Fire)

Step 2: Select the Faded Wheel with the bundle as the reward.

Step 3: After removing the two undesired items, make the spin to procure the rewards.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh