How to get Superjock Dash arrival animation and Mirror backpack in Free Fire MAX

Garena often releases a new Faded Wheel in Free Fire MAX, owing to its popularity among gamers. The latest one introduces new Booyah-themed rewards, including the Superjock Dash arrival animation and Mirror Backpack.

Luck Royale kicked off on November 4, 2022, and you only have time until November 10, 2022, to obtain the said prizes. You cannot acquire the prizes for free because there is no free spin option; instead, you must spend diamonds to obtain each reward randomly.

New Faded Wheel available in Free Fire MAX

The Faded Wheel is among the most preferred Luck Royales in Free Fire MAX for two reasons. First, it gives you some control over the prize by allowing you to remove two unwanted items, and second, it guarantees the prizes after a predetermined amount of spins.

The prize pool of the ongoing event comprises the following items:

The prize pool of the Faded Wheel includes a wide range of unique rewards (Image via Garena)

Superjock Dash arrival animation

Mirror Backpack

Diamond Royale Voucher (Expiry date: December 31, 2022)

Bumblebee Loot Crate

Winterlands Grenade

Winterlands Fury Sledge

SCAR – Blood Moon Weapon Loot Crate

Cube Fragment

Infernal Draco (Blue) Token Box

Raze Volcanite (M4A1)

After removing two undesired objects, players must spend diamonds to spin the wheel. There is no standard price for making spins within the Faded Wheel because once a reward is obtained, it becomes grayed out and is thus never repeated. Consequently, you will be required to pay more diamonds for consecutive spins.

According to the event rules, you will have to spend 1082 diamonds to make all eight spins and receive the rewards. This always makes the Faded Wheel a valuable avenue for drawing rewards.

Steps to access the Luck Royale and get the rewards in Free Fire MAX

You may follow the instructions outlined in the following section to spend diamonds and acquire rewards from the new Faded Wheel in Free Fire MAX:

Step 1: Open the Luck Royale section of the battle royale title and then access the Faded Wheel featuring the new arrival animation and backpack as the grand prize.

You will have to start by removing two undesired rewards from the prize pool (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Remove the two unwanted items from the prize pool by clicking on the button in the left corner of the icon and then hitting the confirm button.

Once the rewards are removed from the prize, these cannot be brought back under any circumstances. Thus, you should think twice before proceeding ahead.

The first spin in the recently started Faded Wheel only costs 9 diamonds (Image via Garena)

Step 3: Spend diamonds to make spins and randomly receive the rewards. As mentioned earlier, the cost of drawing the rewards will gradually increase.

Step 4: You can continue until you have drawn both items as grand prizes.

Finally, you may equip the arrival animation and the loot box through the vault section.

This Free Fire MAX Faded Wheel offers two Grand Prizes, enhancing its appeal as the rewards are worth the expenditure. However, you may acquire two items in the final few spins, so you should only proceed if you have enough diamonds to make spins to the very end.

Poll : 0 votes