How to get Techno Chopper in Free Fire MAX?

With the introduction of Chroma Futura events in Free Fire, the game has been inundated with a myriad of cosmetics, many of which can be obtained by fulfilling the said task. Work Hard Play Hard is essentially a playtime event at its core, one of the latest additions to the game.

To get the rewards, all that the players have to do is play the battle royale title for the said duration. The available items include Chroma Data Chip as well as Techno Chopper. The specifics of the new event and the steps to claim the items are given in the section below.

Free Fire MAX Work Hard Play Hard event provides a free Techno Chopper

Work Hard Play Hard is one of the first events to be added to the Free Fire MAX India server as part of the Chroma Futura campaign. It went live on February 24, 2023, and will be up and running until February 27, 2023. The requirements for the current event are outlined below:

Work Hard event is available in the game (Image via Garena)

Play 100 minutes to get 10x Chroma Data Chip

Play 200 minutes to get Techno Chopper

You do not have to play separately to meet the requirements; instead, a total of 200 minutes of playtime during the entire event duration is necessary to become eligible for the two rewards.

Additionally, there are no restrictions on the mode to accumulate playtime. You may accomplish it in battle royale, clash squad, or any other option based on your preference. Moreover, playing for the said duration is not very difficult.

Steps to get rewards from the newly added playtime event in Free Fire MAX

You may follow the steps given below to collect the said rewards in Free Fire MAX easily:

Play the required mode to pile up the playtime (Image via Garena)

Step 1: Load up Free Fire MAX and play the desired mode to accumulate the playtime.

As stated in the section given above, the current event requires only a playtime of 200 minutes to get both rewards. You can keep track of your progress by accessing the event tab.

Step 2: Once the said requirements have been fulfilled, you may access the event section of the battle royale title.

Select the Work Hard Play Hard (Image via Garena)

Step 3: Select Chroma Future from the options in the top horizontal menu.

Step 4: Navigate through the tab and select the Work Hard Play Hard event.

Step 5: Click the claim button on the right side of the available rewards to collect them.

Other events available in Free Fire MAX

The Chroma Futura event calendar in Free Fire MAX (Image via Garena)

The Chroma Futura calendar features two separate sections, the Diamond Event and Free Event. The former will feature a Faded Wheel (from March 5) and a Chroma Store (from March 8). At the same time, the developers will also add a bunch of free rewards. This section includes Collect Cards, which kicked off today featuring a free bundle, backpack, and more.

Garena will be adding other events to this section in the coming days. From the looks of the rewards in the calendar, these are likely to feature a gun and pan skin, among other items.

