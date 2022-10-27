How to get Thompson Galactic Panthera from Free Fire MAX Incubator

One of the Luck Royales found in Free Fire MAX is the Incubator. Most of the time, it will offer costume bundles or gun skins as its primary rewards, and players will have to trade in special Blueprints and Evolution Stones to get their hands on them.

After the recent conclusion of the Reptilia Guns Incubator, the new Carnivore Clash Incubator commenced on the Indian server of the battle royale title. It will be available for 40 days and features multiple gun skins for Thompson, enhancing the overall appearance and increasing specific attributes.

Details about the new Carnivore Clash Incubator in Free Fire MAX

The new Carnivore Clash Incubator commenced in Free Fire MAX today and provides the players with an excellent opportunity to get four different gun skins: Galactic Panthera, Dawnbreaker Lynx, Firehound Jaguar, and Hoarfrost Cheetah.

Like every other Incubator introduced to the battle royale title, users will have to end up spending diamonds to make spins and get their hands on Evolution Stones and Blueprints. Each spin will cost them 40 diamonds, while a collection of 5 spins is priced at 180.

There are four different gun skins available (Image via Garena)

The requirements to get the different skins are as follows:

Thompson Galactic Panthera: 3x Blueprint: Carnivore Clash + 7 Evolution Stones

3x Blueprint: Carnivore Clash + 7 Evolution Stones Thompson Dawnbreaker Lynx: 2x Blueprint: Carnivore Clash + 5 Evolution Stones

2x Blueprint: Carnivore Clash + 5 Evolution Stones Thompson Firehound Jaguar: 2x Blueprint: Carnivore Clash + 4 Evolution Stones

2x Blueprint: Carnivore Clash + 4 Evolution Stones Thompson Hoarfrost Cheetah: 1x Blueprint: Carnivore Clash + 3 Evolution Stones

Gamers can exchange 3x Reptilia Guns (Preceding Incubator) for 1x Blueprint: Carnivore Clash. This is an excellent alternative if they don’t want to get the previous skins because those Blueprints won’t be wasted.

Apart from this, if users fail to obtain Evolution Stones and Blueprints during their spins, they will still be able to get various rewards. The complete prize pool for this particular Luck Royale consists of the following:

Blueprint: Carnivore Clash

Jutsu Elemental Badge

BOOYAH Weapon Loot Crate

Lucky Shirt Loot Crate

100x Memory Fragments (Kenta)

Futuristic Weapon Loot

Evolution Stone

Pet Food

Loose Cannon Weapon Loot Crate

Lucky Pants Crate

Bonfire

FAMAS – Metallic Weapon Loot Crate

Steps to access Incubator in Free Fire MAX and get Thompson Galactic Panthera

Follow the steps mentioned below to access the Incubator in Free Fire MAX:

Step 1: Boot up Free Fire MAX and navigate to the ‘Luck Royale’ section by tapping on its icon on the screen's left side.

Step 2: Different Luck Royales will appear on the screen, and you may press the ‘Incubator’ option.

You can make the spins by spending diamonds (Image via Garena)

Step 3: You may finally select the required spin option, i.e., one spin or five spins.

Step 4: Later on, once a sufficient number of tokens have been acquired, click on the ‘Exchange’ option and choose the desired skin.

It should be noted that there is no guarantee of earning the Blueprints and Evolution Stones, so diamonds may be wasted in the process of getting Thompson Galactic Panthera. As a result, only players with a significant number of diamonds are advised to spend them on this Incubator.

Those with fewer diamonds can use the currency for better use at other events, generally the gun skins for a lower price.

Poll : 0 votes