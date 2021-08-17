How to get Thrash Metallic Thompson skin in Free Fire

Free Fire offers a vast range of cosmetics like outfits, skins, and more for players to choose from. Out of these, gun skins are some of the most important ones. They are not only visually appealing but also provide an add-on advantage due to the enhanced attributes they offer.

Developers are introducing new firearms skins at regular intervals. A new Thompson – Thrash Metallic skin has now been added to Free Fire as a grand prize in the Faded Wheel.

New Thompson Thrash Metallic Free Fire skin

The Faded Wheel will be available until 23 August (Image via Free Fire)

The new Thompson skin boasts excellent aesthetics and has incredible attributes:

Range: ++

Damage: +

Magazine: -

Note: A single ‘+’ indicates buff in a particular attribute, while a ‘-‘ indicates a decrease.

Players can obtain the gun skin from the new Faded Wheel that has commenced on 17 August 2021. Users will have the opportunity to acquire it until 23 August. As with all the Faded Wheel events, this one too features a total of 10 items in the prize pool, which are as follows:

The rewards from the Faded Wheel (Image via Free Fire)

Thompson – Thrash Metallic

Pet Food

Resupply Map Playcard

Sleek Silver backpack

Rebel Academy Weapon Loot Crate

An Artist’s Escape surfboard

Diamond Royale Voucher (Expiry date: 30 September 2021)

Cube Fragment

Spirit of War parachute

Star General Weapon Loot Crate

Players need to remove 2 of these to make spins. In Faded Wheels, the rewards once obtained are not repeated, and as a result, the cost of the next spin increases. The first spin is free, while the next two are available at discounted rates. So players can try their luck for a minimal cost in the initial few attempts.

Users will be able to obtain the skin for a maximum of 933 diamonds or lower.

You can follow the steps given below to access the event and spin the wheel in Free Fire:

Step 1: Tap on the Luck Royale option on the left side of the screen.

Step 2: Next, select Thrash Metallic Faded Wheel.

Step 3: As mentioned earlier, players must remove two prizes that they do not wish to obtain.

After removing the items, make the spin (Image via Free Fire)

Step 4: After selecting the two undesired options, click the confirm button and make the desired number of spins.

Edited by Siddharth Satish