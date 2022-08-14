How to get Top Criminal bundles in Free Fire through Glitch Ascension (MAX version)

The developers have been teasing Free Fire and its MAX version's upcoming bundle, Neon Top Criminal, for the past few days. The new iteration of the Top Criminal outfit set is now available in a 5th Anniversary event, Glitch Ascension, alongside various other special edition collectibles.

The Neon variant is unique among all the Top Criminal bundles due to its Mythic tier rarity and special effects. Although the appearance of the Neon Top Criminal outfit resembles that of the Red version, after players knock down an enemy or sprint for some time, they can activate VFX.

Garena Free Fire: Claiming Top Criminal (Neon) bundle in the MAX variant

Like previous Ascension events that brought bundles like Cobra Rage, Alpha Flameborn, and Mars Warclasher, Glitch Ascension has introduced Top Criminal (Neon). Users are required to collect "Top Criminal Tokens" to claim the newest bundle alongside other rewards.

However, it is not easy to collect these Top Criminal Tokens as they have to spend diamonds on spins. In Glitch Ascension, one spin costs 40 diamonds, while the price of five spins is 180.

Each spin will get gamers random rewards from the prize pool of Glitch Ascension, including Top Criminal Token.

How to claim Top Criminal bundles (Image via Garena)

Here are the items in the Glitch Ascension event of Free Fire/Free Fire MAX:

Top Criminal Token

Grenade – Top Criminal

Cube Fragment

Five Sterling Star (M1887)

Pet Food

One Weapon Royale Voucher (Expiry: 30 September 2022)

One Diamond Royale Voucher (Expiry: 30 September 2022)

Universal Fragment Bundle

SCAR – Blood Moon Weapon Loot Crate

Winterlands AK47 Weapon Loot Crate

Double EXP Cards

Double Gold Cards

Bonfire

Gold Royale Voucher

Master of Minds Weapon Loot Crate

Private Eye Weapon Loot Crate

Mystic Seeker Weapon Loot Crate

Nairi's Fragment Loot Crate

Otho's Fragment Loot Crate

K's Fragment Loot Crate

Kpop Stardom Weapon Loot Crate

Vandal Revolt Weapon Loot Crate

Valentines Weapon Loot Crate

Demolitionist Weapon Loot Crate

Swagger Ownage Weapon Loot Crate

Alok's Fragment Loot Crate

Deadly Bat Weapon Loot Crate

Laura's Lucky Loot Crate

Hayato's Fragment Loot Crate

Moco's Fragment Loot Crate

Imperial Rome Weapon Loot Crate

Digital Invasion Weapon Loot Crate

Kelly's Fragment Loot Crate

Pharaoh Weapon Loot Crate

Titanium Weapon Loot Crate

The Glitch Ascension event in Free Fire MAX (Image via Garena)

The primary rewards redeemable with Top Criminal Tokens are as follows:

Top Criminal (Neon): Obtainable at five tokens

Obtainable at five tokens Top Criminal (Red): Obtainable at four tokens

Obtainable at four tokens Free Money! (emote): Obtainable at three tokens

Obtainable at three tokens Gloo Wall - Top Criminal: Obtainable at two tokens

Obtainable at two tokens Motorbike - Crime Ride: Obtainable at one token

Here's how players can access the Glitch Ascension event:

Step 1: Open Garena Free Fire MAX and sign in using the platform attached to their game accounts.

Step 2: Gamers should tap the 'Calendar' icon and select the 'Top Criminal' section.

Step 3: Click on the 'Glitch Ascension' tab and press 'Go to' to redirect to the event page.

On the 'Glitch Ascension' page, users can spin till they claim five Top Criminal Tokens and redeem the Neon Top Criminal bundle.

