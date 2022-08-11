Neon Top Criminal bundle in Free Fire MAX: Release date, special effects, and more

Garena Free Fire and Free Fire MAX's Top Criminal bundles are among the most popular collectibles. They have a history with Free Fire fans well before the launch of the MAX version itself, and publishers have now decided to bring a new Top Criminal variant in the upcoming days.

The next Top Criminal bundle is expected to arrive in a few days as part of one of the 5th Anniversary events in the game. It has been named the Neon Top Criminal bundle and will feature some impressive special effects that users can view at one of the 5th Anniversary events.

Top Criminal (Neon) is set to arrive in Free Fire MAX on 13 August 2022

Neon Top Criminal will arrive on 13 August 2022 (Image via Garena)

The 'Glitch Ascension' will bring the newest variant of the Top Criminal bundle as part of the game's 5th Anniversary celebrations. The event will commence on 13 August and will run till 19 August. As Garena has unveiled the event's name, players can expect the arrival of other rare rewards with Neon Top Criminal.

Price of Neon Top Criminal bundle

Unfortunately, Garena hasn't revealed any specific price for the upcoming Top Criminal bundle. However, one can expect the event to feature tokens to allow players to redeem the upcoming bundle. These event tokens will cost diamonds as players must make spins to acquire the required items.

However, the publishers will unveil the exact details about the upcoming Free Fire MAX event on 13 August, i.e., the launch date.

Design and highlights

Garena hasn't changed the basic design of Top Criminal bundles, as the new variant also features a uniform-like unicolor costume with a clown face. The first-look teasers of Neon Top Criminal hint at the red-colored variant being the base of the new iteration.

However, unlike previous versions, Neon Top Criminal will be a Mythic bundle featuring some special effects. After acquiring the bundle, players can don it on the battlefield and showcase the VFX after knocking down an opponent or sprinting in any direction.

The bundle will have a neon-masked appearance after activating the glitch-like special effects. Moreover, neon-colored lightning signs will appear during the VFX's activation. Otherwise, the Neon variant will appear as the Red Top Criminal bundle in Free Fire MAX.

Other information about the new Top Criminal bundles

Neon Top Criminal will remain available in Free Fire MAX for a week (Image via Garena)

Garena has revealed that the upcoming Top Criminal variant has been a top pick by the designers, which may also be due to the original bundle's popularity. The Neon Top Criminal bundle is not unique in terms of special effects and premium design, as the publishers have said that it will not be available in the game for at least the next 12 months.

Thus, Garena has pre-established that the Neon Top Criminal will be a highly rare collectible that will remain available for nearly a week from 13 August. Therefore, readers can tune in to Free Fire MAX the same day to grab Neon Top Criminal after ensuring they have excess diamonds to spend on the item.

Edited by R. Elahi