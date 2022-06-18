How to get and use Crystal Energy in Free Fire MAX

With the release of the new Battle Royale Ranked Season 28 in Free Fire MAX, players have begun their journey to the top of the ranked ladder once again. As usual, developers are offering new incentives in the form of gun skins and emotes, among other items.

Additionally, Garena has added a new event on the Indian server, providing new rewards to gamers for only playing a given number of games. This event is called Play BR New Rank Season and began on 17 June 2022.

Out of all the available rewards, the new Crystal Energy has intrigued gamers within the community. This article provides users with a detailed guide on how gamers can obtain and utilize them in Free Fire MAX.

Note: With Free Fire banned in India, users from the country should avoid playing the game. They can instead opt to play the MAX variant, which is not banned.

How to obtain free Crystal Energy in Free Fire MAX

Crystal Energy in Free Fire MAX can be used to place presents (Image via Garena)

Gamers can use Crystal Energy to place secret presents on the spawn island before the start of the match. The rewards will include a random amount of loadout items, Gold or Diamond Royale Vouchers for 10 players, making many gamers eager to acquire them.

With regards to the event, players will have until 23 June 2022 to accomplish the objectives and collect the rewards. The exact list of missions and corresponding rewards for the new Play BR New Rank Season event can be found below:

Play 1 BR Rank match to receive free Crystal Energy

Play 3 BR Rank matches to receive a free Scan Play Card (7d) and Game Streamer Weapon Loot Crate

Play 5 BR Rank matches to receive a free Bounty Token Play Card (7d) and Champion Boxer Weapon Loot Crate

Play 10 BR Rank matches to receive a free 20x Rampage Bok Token

Instructions to collect the rewards in the event

Players may follow the guide given below to collect the rewards through the Play BR New Rank Season once they have completed the mission:

Step 1: Users should open the events in Free Fire MAX and head to the Rampage United tab.

Click the claim button to get the rewards from the event(Image via Garena)

Step 2: Next, they can select the corresponding event section and hit the 'Claim' button to obtain the corresponding rewards.

Once gamers have collected Crystal Energy, it can be used once on the spawn island before the start of the match. They will have the option in the bottom left corner and must then place it in the desired location. A total of 10 users can collect random rewards from this Crystal Energy.

Other Rampage United rewards in Free Fire MAX

Rampage Identity offers a Rampage Unite Choice Crate (Image via Garena)

Besides Crystal Energy, gamers have several exciting cosmetics within their reach, including permanent bundles, loot crates, vouchers, and skins from several other items. Additionally, gamers also have the Rampage Identity, which will not take much time and provides a Rampage Unite Choice Crate for accomplishing an easy goal.

Players also have a few other paid rewards in the Rampage Wish event that offers previously released bundles, Mythos Four emotes, a fist skin, and much more. However, acquiring all of these would require lots of diamonds being used.

