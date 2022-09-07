How to get and use free Room Card in Free Fire MAX this week

The last lot of the 5th Anniversary events is now available in Free Fire MAX, and users still have a few days to get plenty of rewards. Using the event section in the game's main screen lobby, they can find the ongoing festivities or contests, especially for the 5th Anniversary-themed options.

Players looking for rewards in the game can get a free Custom Room Card from a new time-limited event. "Free 24hr Room Card" went live earlier today, and the card, which costs 100 diamonds, is available for free, but gamers will have to use it within a day.

New Free Fire MAX 5th Anniversary event offering free Custom Room Card with 24-hour validity

The latest 5th Anniversary event in Free Fire MAX (Image via Garena)

The Free 24hr Room Card event became available in Free Fire MAX on 7 September 2022 at 4:00:00 am and will remain online till 14 September 2022 at 3:59:59 am. The only way to claim the free card is to log into the game, so it is relatively easy to acquire the free reward.

However, if players cannot use the card within 24 hours, the same will expire. Hence, it is crucial to claim the reward from the event section only when they are going to create a Custom Room.

How to claim the free reward (Image via Garena)

Here's how users can claim the free Custom Room Card in Garena Free Fire MAX:

Step 1: They should spot and select the FF/FF MAX app on their smartphones and sign into the game using their desired social media account or Guest option.

Note: It is advisable for "Guest" login gamers to bind their player ID with a specific social media platform. It will allow them to synchronize their progress across Free Fire and FF MAX while making it easier to save the data after each update.

Step 2: In the game, they should tap on the "Calendar" icon to open the event section and stay on the 5th Anniversary tab.

Step 3: Players can browse through the 5th Anniversary events and select "Free 24hr Room Card," where they can claim the free reward.

Users can tap on the "Custom" option (Image via Garena)

The free Custom Room Card (24 hours) will be available for use in the game mode section of Garena Free Fire MAX. Readers can follow these steps to use the same:

Step 1: Open the game mode section by tapping on the BR-Ranked option on the main screen lobby.

Step 2: Gamers must click on the "Custom" given at the bottom.

Step 3: The Custom Room Card will only work for Casual and League, so they should choose their preferred option.

Creating a Custom Room in Free Fire MAX (Image via Garena)

Step 4: Players can make different adjustments for the team mode, game mode, map, spectator limit, number of users, password, ammo, HP, movement speed, and many other gameplay aspects.

These gameplay details usually depend upon gamers' preferences and strengths. Once they have made the required customizations, they can tap on "Create" to use the Custom Room Card (24 hours).

