How to get V Badge in Free Fire MAX: Eligibility and everything you must know

Free Fire MAX players are always fascinated by the special V Badge displayed on the profiles of their favorite content creators. It is visible to other users before the player's name in a match, and has quickly become one of the most sought-after items in the community.

There is a separate partner program to apply for a V Badge in Free Fire MAX. The only way to obtain the V Badge within the game is to enroll in the Free Fire Partner Program, which is available exclusively to YouTubers.

How to get V Badge in Free Fire MAX

These are the requirements that players have to match (Image via Garena)

When it comes to the Free Fire Partner Program, there is a stringent set of rules. YouTubers who wish to join the program have to not only meet the criteria of views, but also the number of videos uploaded.

The exact set of requirements are as follows:

YouTube channel with 1 lakh subscribers

80% game-related content in last month with at least 3 lakh views during the same time

Clean and non-controversial content which also abides by Garena's content policy

Consistent content quality and social media presence

Professionalism and drive to achieve success

Due to the limited number of available spaces, meeting only the bare minimum of these requirements does not ensure selection. Garena has an internal review process in place, with a team of people assessing applications and granting access to top creators.

These are the benefits of the program (Image via Garena)

The perks that gamers with V Badges will receive are as follows:

Number of in-game rewards, custom room cards, diamonds, and more

Financial compensation (Only to channels that have at least 5 lakh subscribers and 95% of their content is related to the game)

Other exclusive merchandise and features on official handles

Communication with the official team

In-game codes for giveaways and more

Steps to apply

One can apply for the Partner Program by undergoing the following steps:

Step 1: Visit Free Fire's Partner Program website using this link.

Step 2: Click on the 'Apply Now' button to be redirected to the Google form.

Press the 'Apply Now' button (Image via Garena)

Step 3: Fill in all the details like name, channel name, subscribers, and more, and submit the form.

The application form is not accessible at the moment. However, readers who believe they are eligible for the position may apply immediately once the Google form starts accepting responses.

Edited by Saman