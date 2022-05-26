How to get the V Badge in Free Fire OB34 update (May 2022)

Even though Garena first presented the V Badge in the Free Fire OB25 update, gamers all around the globe continue to see it with the same level of enthusiasm as they did when it was first released, even after the OB34 update. The badge is specially meant for the game's partner and acts as a way to set players involved in the Partner Program apart.

Gamers desire to get their hands on this coveted badge since it has become a status symbol in the game's community. Additionally, many players are putting in a lot of effort to meet the standards set for the Free Fire Partner Program to get the V Badge, among other perks.

Read through the following sections to learn more about how players can get the V Badge in Free Fire after the OB34 update.

How Free Fire players can get the V Badge after the OB34 update

All these requirements have to be met by players if they want an entry into the Program (Image via Garena)

As previously mentioned, the V Badge is given to the partners of the game, meaning users have to join the Partner Program to acquire it. The list of requirements for joining the same is listed below:

YouTube channel with over 1,00,000 subscribers.

Creators with 80 percent content based on Free Fire in the last 30 days.

At least 3,00,000 channel views in the previous 30 days.

Content quality and consistency in social media activity.

Professionalism and willingness to work hard.

Clean, engaging content that is non-offensive.

Passion for gaming and drive to succeed together.

If gamers think they are eligible to join the program, they may send in their application. Upon selection, they will receive the V Badge and other benefits as well. The detailed steps for registering are mentioned below.

Step 1: Individuals must open a web browser and search for the Partner Program website: https://partnerprogram.ff.garena.com/.

Step 2: Tap on Apply Now. This will then take users to the Google Form of the program.

Gamers can enter all the required details (Image via Partner Program)

Step 3: Players can finally enter the requested information into the text box and submit the form to complete the application.

Users will have to note that Garena does not give a direct spot, and generally, only the best candidates get chosen.

Other benefits of the program

All the other benefits that users may receive (Image via Garena)

Apart from the V Badge, gamers will also be able to earn these rewards:

In-game rewards like diamonds and room cards

Advance access to content

Financial compensation (Only for channels that have 5,00,000 subscribers and produce 95 percent content associated with the game)

Getting featured on the game's official social media handles

Access to the observer client

Codes to host giveaways for fans

Ability to communicate with Free Fire's team

Invites to tournaments and esports events

Exclusive merchandise

Note: As Free Fire is banned in India, players from the country should not play the game on their devices. They may, however, play the MAX version that wasn't suspended.

