How to get Wilderness Hunter bundle in Free Fire through Super Match event

Cosmetics items are a massive attraction in Garena Free Fire, with players striving to obtain attractive and exclusive items in the game. The game's developers are continuously adding to the list of available cosmetics while also reintroducing older ones for players who previously missed out on gaining them.

Garena has reintroduced the Wilderness Hunter Bundle as part of its Super Match event, allowing players to purchase items for as low as nine diamonds. Players must draw a match to combine the discount with a randomly selected item from the prize pool.

Super Match event will be available until 29 September 2021

Users will then purchase the given item to make another match. Subsequently, the discount and the item will be grayed out and thus will not be repeated. The available discounts and prize pool are given below:

Discount

Nine diamonds

90% off

80% off

70% off

60% off

50% off

Super Match event has been introduced in Free Fire (Image via Free Fire)

Prize Pool

Elite Pass – 499 diamonds

Wilderness Hunter Bundle – 899 diamonds

Chrono character – 599 diamonds

Beaston pet – 699 diamonds

Bhangra emote – 399 diamonds

Black Dragon – 299 diamonds

Note: The prize pool will vary if the player owns some of these items. The previously owned items will likely be replaced with vouchers and crates.

How to obtain Wilderness Hunter Bundle in Free Fire

To attain the rewards from the Super Match event, you can follow these steps:

Open the events area in Free Fire (Image via Free Fire)

Step 1: First, you must access the event area of Free Fire by tapping on the calendar icon.

You can get items for as low as 9 diamonds (Image via Free Fire)

Step 2: Next, you need to press the go-to button under the Super Match section in the News tab.

Step 3: You should tap on the “Free Match” button to match a discount person with a random item from the prize pool.

You can purchase the item at the discount (Image via Free Fire)

Step 4: You can buy the item at a discounted price.

You will only be able to make subsequent matches only after purchasing the currently discounted item.

